Siouxland Sleep Out is Friday at Cone Park

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland Sleep Out, an event which raises awareness of the 300 individuals, families and children in Sioux City who are homeless, will be held Friday at Cone Park.

The event kicks off in person at 3 p.m. and will also be livestreamed on the Siouxland Sleep Out's Facebook page.

A shelter contest will be held for participating individuals and organizations. There will also be live music, a silent auction and a raffle. Entry forms are available at siouxlandsleepout.org.

The event, which was started in 2005, raises money for charitable agencies that help those who experiencing homelessness with supportive services and finding permanent housing.

Proceeds raised from the event will benefit Community Action Agency of Siouxland's Welcome Home program, Shesler Hall, The Gospel Mission, Safe Place, Hope Street of Siouxland, and the Mental Health Association of Siouxland.

For more information, call 712-255-1691 or visit siouxlandsleepout.org.

