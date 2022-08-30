Siouxland Soup Kitchen halts plans for new facility

SIOUX CITY — The Siouxland Soup Kitchen announced Monday that it is scrapping plans to build a new facility next to The Warming Shelter, after the construction bids the nonprofit received were unaffordable.

"We are looking to see if we can renovate our current building to give us more dining room space to accommodate our rising number of diners," the Soup Kitchen said on its Facebook page, before listing ways people can donate to the organization.

In April, the Soup Kitchen reported that it was launching a campaign to raise money for a new building, which was to be constructed in a parking lot at the corner of Ninth and Nebraska streets, directly adjacent to The Warming Shelter.

Lyn Armentrout, the Soup Kitchen's executive director, told The Journal back then that the nonprofit had outgrown its current building at 717 West Seventh St., where it has been since 2013. Armentrout couldn't immediately be reached for comment Monday morning.

The West Seventh Street building, a painted brick structure built in 1928, was once an auto repair garage and later housed other businesses. Siouxland Community Soup Kitchen LLC purchased the property in 2007 for $128,500.

The Siouxland Soup Kitchen was founded in 1987 with the goal of addressing food insecurity in the community. Since that time, the Soup Kitchen has been 100% reliant on the generosity of the Siouxland community to help fulfill its mission of providing a free, hot meal to anyone, no questions asked. The Soup Kitchen operates solely through donations and volunteers from local businesses, churches, and others in the community.

Visit siouxlandsoupkitchen.com or call 712-258-0027 for more information.