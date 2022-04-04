Siouxland Soup Kitchen to build new facility

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland Soup Kitchen is launching a campaign to raise money for a new facility.

The nonprofit said in a statement released Monday that it has outgrown its current building at 717 West Seventh St. A new facility will be built at the corner of Ninth and Nebraska streets, directly adjacent to The Warming Shelter.

"This location is strategically placed on bus lines and within a few blocks of Siouxland Community Health Center and Siouxland District Health, both of which provide services to the less fortunate in our community. The goal of the new facility is to serve the community for decades to come," the statement said.

The capital fundraising campaign will begin this spring to assist with construction costs.

"The local community has been and continues to be very supportive of The Soup Kitchen. We hope that there will be generous support through financial and volunteer support of the new facility," the statement said.

The Siouxland Soup Kitchen was founded in 1987 with the goal of addressing food insecurity in the community. Since that time, the Soup Kitchen has been 100% reliant on the generosity of the Siouxland community to help fulfill its mission of providing a free, hot meal to anyone, no questions asked. The Soup Kitchen operates solely through donations and volunteers from local businesses, churches, and the community.

