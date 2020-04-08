Siouxland stores deemed essential adopt new policies to prevent spread of COVID-19

Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee, in addition to reduced shopping hours implemented in late March, made additional changes to its operations last week to protect its employees and customers. Stores installed temporary window panels on the back side of the checkouts in addition to the panels already positioned on the front side of the checkout stands, according to the company website.

The grocery store chain also placed one-way directional signage in its aisles. The blue arrows direct customers to utilize aisles in a way that prevents them from passing each other, in an effort to maintain social distancing throughout the store.

Signs at the checkout strongly encourage a "one person per cart" rule to avoid multiple family members from accompanying a customer on shopping trips.

"We continue to implement additional ways to adapt at Hy-Vee, so that we can serve our customers and protect the health and wellness of those who work and shop in our stores," said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee chairman, CEO and president.

Beginning March 19, Hy-Vee started new store hours, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., seven days a week, until further notice.