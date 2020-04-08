Siouxland stores deemed essential adopt new policies to prevent spread of COVID-19

SIOUX CITY -- Life has changed in many ways since COVID-19 struck the United States, including when we go out to get a gallon of milk and a loaf of bread.
Owners of stores around Siouxland are modifying the shopping experience in various ways to try to stem the possibility of customers or employees being infected with the coronavirus.
Walmart
Walmart stores are now using a single designated entrance to help maintain social distancing and lessen the instances of customers closely passing one another. Customers must enter single file and exit through a different door. Stores are also limiting the number of people allowed in a store to no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet at a given time. That's roughly 20 percent of a store's capacity.
Once a store reaches its capacity, customers will be admitted inside on a “one-out-one-in” basis.
For the 185,000-square-foot Walmart Supercenter along Sioux City's Singing Hills Boulevard, for example, the limit would be 925 customers in the store at any one time.
To manage this restriction, store workers mark a queue at a single-entry door (in most cases the grocery entrance) and direct arriving customers there, where they will be admitted one-by-one and counted. Staff and signage remind customers of the importance of social distancing while they’re waiting to enter a store – especially before it opens in the morning.
Hy-Vee
Hy-Vee, in addition to reduced shopping hours implemented in late March, made additional changes to its operations last week to protect its employees and customers. Stores installed temporary window panels on the back side of the checkouts in addition to the panels already positioned on the front side of the checkout stands, according to the company website.
The grocery store chain also placed one-way directional signage in its aisles. The blue arrows direct customers to utilize aisles in a way that prevents them from passing each other, in an effort to maintain social distancing throughout the store.
Signs at the checkout strongly encourage a "one person per cart" rule to avoid multiple family members from accompanying a customer on shopping trips.
"We continue to implement additional ways to adapt at Hy-Vee, so that we can serve our customers and protect the health and wellness of those who work and shop in our stores," said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee chairman, CEO and president.
Beginning March 19, Hy-Vee started new store hours, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., seven days a week, until further notice.
Hy-Vee Aisles Online reserved one hour of shopping time each day for customers who are considered "high-risk." Those reserved time slots are 7-8 a.m. daily. Customers ages 60 and older, expectant mothers, and anyone with an underlying health condition that makes him or her more susceptible to serious illness are eligible for the special shopping times. Those times are also being observed for customers in Hy-Vee stores.
Menards
The home improvement store will no longer allow children under the age of 16 into the store. According to the company website, if you look under 16, you will be asked to show identification. The company has also reduced store hours to 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday.
Bomgaars
The company has added curbside and carryout service at all of its locations. Customers are asked to call their local store for more details.
Target
Additional social distancing and safety measures, including providing non-surgical face masks and gloves for team members to wear on the job, and monitoring—and metering when necessary—the number of people inside the stores nationwide are planned.
“We’re incredibly proud of the commitment our more than 350,000 frontline team members have demonstrated to ensure millions of guests can count on Target, and we’ll continue to focus our efforts on supporting them,” said John Mulligan, Target’s chief operating officer. “The measures we’re announcing today are aimed at ensuring we are creating a safe environment for the guests who continue to turn to Target, while also providing our team with additional resources as they fulfill an essential service in communities across the country.”
On April 4, Target began actively monitoring and, when needed, limiting the total number of people inside a location based on the store’s specific square footage. If metering is needed, a team member will help guests into a designated waiting area outside with social distancing markers, while others will guide guests inside the store and keep things moving quickly and conveniently. It’s another step to encourage social distancing, on top of the signage, floor decals and audio messages already in place at Target stores.
Fareway
Until further notice, all Fareway stores and meat markets will be open Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. As part of these new hours, the first hour of business from 8 to 9 a.m. will be reserved for those customers who are 65 and over, expectant mothers, those living with a serious chronic medical condition, and anyone with an underlying medical condition that increases the susceptibility to serious illness from COVID-19.
