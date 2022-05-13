 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Siouxland storm downs trees, power lines

Storm overturned semi

An overturned semi is shown in the median of Interstate 29 Thursday evening near mile marker 21 north of Elk Point, South Dakota. Heavy winds toppled three semis on the interstate between Elk Point and Spink.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Severe thunderstorms that rolled through Siouxland Thursday evening caused downed power lines and trees, according to early reports from weather spotters. 

After the first storm system moved through Sioux City about 5 p.m. Sirens again sounded just after 6:30 p.m. and again shortly before 7. At that time, a tornado warning was issued for south central Monona County. As of 7:30 p.m., 978 Sioux City customers were without power, according to MidAmerican Energy's website.

During the first storms, Tim Masters, a technician with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said wind gusts across the Weather Service's coverage area were in the 70 to 100 mile-per-hour range. He said the peak wind gust at Sioux Gateway Airport was 52 miles per hour. 

"There's numerous spotters that have told us about tree down, power outages, telephone outages, roads being blocked," Masters said. "It's not everywhere, but it's a lot of places." 

Sioux City was on the southern end of the first storm system as it moved through. 

People are also reading…

"More of it's been in southeast South Dakota and Southwest Minnesota than in Northwest Iowa, but I won't say none," Masters said. "The worst of its been kind of north of U.S. 18." 

