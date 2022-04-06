 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Siouxland students attend first of its kind 185th Air National Guard career fair

185th Air Refueling Wing anniversary

Sr. Airman Adam Ehlers, left, and TSgt Jacon Oakley replace lightbulbs on the tail of a tanker Monday, May 24, 2021, at the 185th Air Refueling Wing of the Iowa Air National Guard in Sioux City.  

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Over 100 high school and college students from Siouxland turned out Wednesday for a first-of-its kind career fair for Iowa Air National Guard, 185th Air Refueling Wing.

During the fair, students explored over 90 jobs or “Air Force Specialties,” available at the guard unit in Sioux City. They learned how they can receive paid technical training for Air Guard careers, many of which award undergraduate college credit. Other opportunities include professional careers in aviation, medicine and management careers for prospects who are interested in obtaining a commission.

Traditional careers in the National Guard allow members to attend training on primarily on weekends, plus two weeks each year while also attending college or working full time at a civilian job.

The state of Iowa also offers National Guard members 100% state tuition assistance to Iowa’s state universities and community colleges. Tuition assistance can also be applied to Iowa private colleges.

A current list of vacancies and recruiter contact information can be found on the 185th ARW website on the careers page. https://www.185arw.ang.af.mil/About-Us/Careers/

