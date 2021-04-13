Siouxland students go vintage for prom

SERGEANT BLUFF -- When Cale Clausen started looking for his senior prom outfit, he didn’t want a regular rental suit from a store. He preferred something more special.

"I don't like how everybody looks the same," he said. "I like to be my own person."

Clausen likes to wears clothes that he finds cool or interesting. He doesn’t want to just be another person in a suit, he wants individuality.

A '90s Comme Des Garcons pleated blazer and a Japanese embroidered blazer were two prior prom outfits. But the then-junior never got the chance to wear the Comme Des Garcons blazer he picked out for Sergeant Bluff-Luton's 2020 prom.

Across Siouxland, proms were canceled or postponed last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This spring, with cases of the virus dramatically dropping, most area high schools moved forward with their proms, though with some precautions. South Sioux City High School, for example, will host a grand march for seniors and their dates on April 24 at the Mini Dome, but canceled the traditional dance. An After Prom party will take place that evening though.