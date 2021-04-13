Siouxland students go vintage for prom

SERGEANT BLUFF -- When Cale Clausen started looking for his senior prom outfit, he didn’t want a regular rental suit from a store. He preferred something more special.
"I don't like how everybody looks the same," he said. "I like to be my own person."
Clausen likes to wears clothes that he finds cool or interesting. He doesn’t want to just be another person in a suit, he wants individuality.
A '90s Comme Des Garcons pleated blazer and a Japanese embroidered blazer were two prior prom outfits. But the then-junior never got the chance to wear the Comme Des Garcons blazer he picked out for Sergeant Bluff-Luton's 2020 prom.
Across Siouxland, proms were canceled or postponed last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This spring, with cases of the virus dramatically dropping, most area high schools moved forward with their proms, though with some precautions. South Sioux City High School, for example, will host a grand march for seniors and their dates on April 24 at the Mini Dome, but canceled the traditional dance. An After Prom party will take place that evening though.
In the weeks before Sergeant Bluff-Luton's prom last Saturday, Clausen still wanted a unique look, but hadn’t found something he liked and was running out of time.
He searched a website called Grailed. The site allows people to shop or sell a variety of brands, including Alexander Wang, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Gucci and more. He said Grailed provides access to higher end fashion with a lower cost.
He also spent time on an app called Gem. The app allows users to search thousands of online vintage stores to find items. The users then buy the items directly through the original vendor. Users can also filter for a certain size, price, decade or gender.
Nothing was catching his interest.
“I’m not going to buy something I don’t enjoy,” he said.
Finally, he found his pants. The Gucci by Tom Ford bell bottoms from the spring/summer 2000 collection were found on Gem and listed for sale on eBay. Clausen said he loves the Tom Ford Gucci line because it “revolutionized Gucci and made it what it is today.”
He said it was perfect because he is currently interested in '70s fashion.
The rest of the outfit was made of clothes he already had. A green button up, a white '70s Starcrest Sears blazer and a yellow bandana completed the outfit.
When trying to find a date, Clausen said he wanted to find someone with similar fashion taste. His friend, Grace Emory, from Sioux City North High School, was a perfect fit.
“She matched my vibe,” he said.
He said the two outfits worked well together.
For Emory, they found a 1940s Japanese silk kimono, a handmade vintage dress and blue suede Donald J Pliner shoes.
On Saturday, the overall reaction to the outfits was positive. Clausen said they received many compliments, especially Emory.
But there were people who were thrown off by the outfits, he said.
"There were obviously people who were like 'What the heck are they wearing,''' he said.
Clausen said prom was a fun night to remember and he appreciated the parents and school for putting it together.
Prom is not the only time Clausen expresses himself through clothing, and his fashion sense didn’t develop overnight.
One day, he realized he wanted to spend more time picking out his own clothes, instead of just wearing what his mom, Lea Greathouse, bought.
Cale Clausen started shopping on his own and followed accounts on Instagram. Instagram propelled him forward and he started seeking more high-fashion clothes.
“I was exposed to more,” he said. “It pushed me forward and got me into the deeper end of fashion.”
Almost 90 percent of his wardrobe is from thrift stores. He said being around a variety of different clothes and styles he learned what he wanted. Clausen said buying second-hand is more sustainable and cost-efficient. He said people do not need to buy the most expensive items to have an interesting outfit.
“If you’re trying to get into fashion, try to buy your things second-hand.”
Editor's note: An earlier version of this story misstated Cale's last name.