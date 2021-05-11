Siouxland students recognized for Tolerance Week essays, art

SIOUX CITY -- Several Siouxland students were recognized for their essays and artwork created for Sioux City's Tolerance Week -- an annual remembrance of the Holocaust -- which, this year, took place April 26-30.

Ian Greigg, a Hinton Middle School student, was the winner of the Tolerance Week Written Word Contest. Barite Mohammed, a South Sioux City Middle School student, and Avery Welte, a Hinton Middle School student, received honorable mention honors for their essays.

Abby Demers, a student at Sioux City's Holy Cross School, was the winner of the Ella Holtzen Memorial Tolerance Week Art Contest. Brandon Lee, a South Sioux City Middle School student; Miranda Garcia, of Sioux City's North Middle School; and Emily Olthausen and Hailey Lotus Kotalik, both of Sioux City's West Middle School, received honorable mention honors for their art.

The art contest was renamed in honor of Ella Holtzen, the 2016 Tolerance Week Middle School Art contest winner, who died with her brother Beck in a 2020 ice-related car accident.

Sioux City's Tolerance Week was created in 2005 by Jerry and Kathy Weiner after the couple saw "Paper Clips," a critically acclaimed documentary film featuring middle-school kids in Tennessee who collected 6 million paper clips to represent the 6 million Jews killed by the Nazis during World War II.