Siouxland students recognized for Tolerance Week essays, art
SIOUX CITY -- Several Siouxland students were recognized for their essays and artwork created for Sioux City's Tolerance Week -- an annual remembrance of the Holocaust -- which, this year, took place April 26-30.

Ian Greigg, a Hinton Middle School student, was the winner of the Tolerance Week Written Word Contest. Barite Mohammed, a South Sioux City Middle School student, and Avery Welte, a Hinton Middle School student, received honorable mention honors for their essays.

Abby Demers, a student at Sioux City's Holy Cross School, was the winner of the Ella Holtzen Memorial Tolerance Week Art Contest. Brandon Lee, a South Sioux City Middle School student; Miranda Garcia, of Sioux City's North Middle School; and Emily Olthausen and Hailey Lotus Kotalik, both of Sioux City's West Middle School, received honorable mention honors for their art.

The art contest was renamed in honor of Ella Holtzen, the 2016 Tolerance Week Middle School Art contest winner, who died with her brother Beck in a 2020 ice-related car accident.

Sioux City's Tolerance Week was created in 2005 by Jerry and Kathy Weiner after the couple saw "Paper Clips," a critically acclaimed documentary film featuring middle-school kids in Tennessee who collected 6 million paper clips to represent the 6 million Jews killed by the Nazis during World War II.

Since then, the Holocaust has become a part of the curriculum for many Siouxland middle schools, with eighth graders taking part in Tolerance Week activities in their own school districts as well as in special programming held at the Orpheum Theatre.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, this year's Tolerance Week, a partnership between Humanities Iowa, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and Jerry and Kathy Weiner, was presented virtually. 

To view this year's winning and honorable mention essays and artwork, visit siouxcityjournal.com

2021 Tolerance Week Essays: Winning and honorable mention entries

Winner

Ian Greigg

Hinton Middle School

A person with a different colored skin walks by.

You don’t put them down, but you don’t say hi.

Is tolerance enough? 

You smile at someone with a teardrop tat,

But when they turn away you try to scat. 

Is tolerance enough?

You listen to the person with a different view,

But in your mind you’ve already decided that it’s not true. 

Is tolerance enough?

But if you take the time to walk in the others’ shoes, 

You’d realize they’re all people, like you. 

So don’t just tolerate the people that you see,

Respect them, everyone is human,

And we’re all worthy. 

Respect is enough.

Honorable Mention

Barite Mohammed

South Sioux City Middle School

“It is not our differences that divide us. It is our inability to recognize, accept, and celebrate these differences” -- Aure Lorde 

If you look around, you see White, Black, Brown and different kinds of people. In terms of religion, you see Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Jews, etc...Since the dawn of time, humans evolved in different skin colors and different socio-religious groups to adapt to their environment and satisfy their needs for survival. However, they see these differences as if it was created by the supernatural and have existed forever. Instead of focusing on their unities and celebrating their differences, humans have been discriminating against one another in line with race, religion, sexual orientation, and social classes. 

As almost all of us know, Homosapiens were black, originated from Africa, and migrated to Europe and the rest of the world, blacks are the most discriminated and mistreated race ever. Because of their skin color, they were regarded as inferiors and sold as slaves for thousands of years. Even today in modern and developed western countries, racism against blacks are increasing. Last year’s killing of unarmed black man George Floyd and the recent police shooting of Daunte Writes in Minneapolis, Minnesota by White police Officers are the best examples. 

The second most widely used tool of discrimination is religion. Every culture has its own way of belief systems. Since these belief systems are different, they discriminate and fight over them. Many wars have been fought over religion and many more are undergoing. Religion should be a source of positive inspiration, teach tolerance and compassion rather than being a reason for fighting. 

Finally, class discrimination and sexual orientation-based discrimination are widely practiced all over the world including the western world. In the United States people are identified based on their economic class such as higher, middle class, and lower class as if they are different human species. Moreover, discrimination against people who have different sexual orientations is culturally and religiously accepted and practiced by many.

In summary, even if we have different skin colors, deep down we all carry similar genes of one human race. If fair and equal chances are given, anyone can be a good citizen and contributes to the society he or she lives in. Therefore, for the human race to survive and thrive, tolerance and brotherhood are the only solutions. ‘ We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools” -- Martin Luther King Jr.

Honorable Mention

Avery Welte

Hinton Middle School

"Take the Journey"

You and me

Us and we

All the same but so far apart

Separated by the invisible boundaries

of what can be seen outside of our shells

of bone, muscles, blood, and flesh

You and me

Us and we

All the same but not at all

Separated by the walls of our minds

It seems to be

Your thoughts do not belong

When you are different 

You and me

Us and we

Sitting in a cage of iron forged in bigotry

Where those are incarcerated for

the way the blood runs in veins,

the way thoughts flow,

The flesh on the body,

And the unshakeable strength inside

You and me

Us and we

Existing in a mere fragment of time

Does it need to be this way?

Why must the oddities and others conform

to another’s moral agenda?

You and me

Us and we

Perhaps in another world

Embraced with the arms of love

Seen as equal for the way we are

Viewed as human for who we are

A world where the true self is enough

Enough.

You and me

Us and we

In a world that can be ours

A world that does not have to be a dream.

A world with open arms

Enveloping us in the warmth of acceptance

Enveloping us in the soft scent of kindness

Enveloping us in a curtain of tolerance.

