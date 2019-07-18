SIOUX CITY -- With daytime highs in the upper 90s, dew points climbing into the mid-70s range and heat indexes topping out at 110 degrees, much of Siouxland will be in a excessive heat warning until 8 p.m. Friday.
"A excessive heat warning occurs whenever the combination of heat and humidity could cause heat stress to people during outdoor exertion and extended exposure," Samantha Garrett, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, explained. "Heat stress can occur very quickly."
That's why she advises taking extra precaution when working or spending time outside.
"If at possible, reschedule strenuous activities early in the morning or evening," Garrett said. "Wearing lightweight or loose clothing when possible and drink plenty of water."
"Also, never leave a small child unattended under any circumstances," she added. "A car's interior can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes."
Suffice it to say, pets must also be kept safe in the summer heat, said Siouxland Humane Society public relations manager Kelly Erie.
"Pets respond differently to heat than humans do," she said. "Dogs, for instance, sweat primarily through their feet."
Erie said be especially sensitive to pets who have heavy coat or are very old, very young, overweight or have snub noses that make panting difficult.
Certainly, staying indoors where there's air conditioning is desirable.
While MercyOne Siouxland will not have a formal cooling center, UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's will allow people to beat the heat in their main lobby, atrium or cafeteria between 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. during the heat wave.
Riverside Aquatic Center will remain open from 1 to 7 p.m., daily, and swimming pools at Leif Erikson and Lewis Park will be open from 1 to 6 p.m., every day, for people wanting to beat the heat with a swim.
Downtown Live, a weekly summer concert series normally held on the lawn of the Sioux City Public Museum, will be moved indoors Friday due to the extreme heat. Remedy Drive will perform instead from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.
There will be a break in the heat on Saturday. East/southeast winds will switch to the northeast by mid-afternoon. The high temp will likely be in the upper 80s.
Sunday is also looking good, according to Garrett, with a forecast daytime of 84 degrees.
This, she said, will put Sioux City closer to its normal high for this time of the year.
"We should be around 86 degrees for a high temp," Garrett said. "We've just been in a system where temps were more than 10 degrees higher than it should be."