SIOUX CITY -- For the first time in two days, temperatures in Siouxland are expected to rise above zero Thursday.
As of 9 a.m. Thursday, the Sioux Falls National Weather Service pegged Sioux City's temperature at 4 degrees above. Wind chill values, however, remain 13 degrees below zero.
A regional wind chill advisory ended at 9 a.m. Temperatures Thursday will be comparable throughout the region.
Thursday could see temperatures as high as 19 degrees above by 3 p.m., with a wind chill of around 8 degrees.
The area last saw temperatures above zero on Tuesday, when the high temperature was around 9 degrees.
The Midwest faced a bitter cold Polar Vortex Tuesday and Wednesday that led to cancelled classes and no mail delivery in several states. In Sioux City, garbage was not collected Wednesday and parking meter attendants did not work.
By Friday, the high temperature is pegged at 41 degrees. On Saturday, the area could see temperatures as warm as 47 degrees.