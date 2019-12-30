You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Siouxland to see warm-up for New Year's Day
View Comments
top story

Siouxland to see warm-up for New Year's Day

{{featured_button_text}}
Winter snowfall

Wind-whipped snow roils around a pedestrian as they cross a walkway over Perry Creek Monday in Sioux City. Sioux City saw only about six-tenths of an inch from the weekend's snowfall, but gusting northwest winds as high as 52 mph were whipping it around on Monday.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- While Sioux City may have seen only about six-tenths of an inch of newly fallen white stuff from the weekend's snowfall, gusting northwest winds as high as 52 mph were sure whipping it around on Monday. 

Sioux City was on the low end of a major winter storm system. Some parts of northern Siouxland, such as Yankton, South Dakota, were digging out from under anywhere from 4 to 6 inches of snow.

At 7 a.m. Monday, six-tenths of an inch of snow was recorded at Sioux Gateway Airport. Brad Adams, observing program leader for the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said just a trace of snow fell after that. 

Samantha Garrett, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said patchy, blowing snow kept Monday's temperature from going beyond the mid-20s. 

New Year's Eve Day will bring a bit of a gradual clearing to Siouxland and those blustery winds will die down in the afternoon. Temperatures Tuesday are expected to remain steady at 22. On New Year's Day, a high near 39 degrees is forecast for Sioux City and skies are expected to be mostly sunny.

Still, Garrett said motorists should proceed with caution over the next few days.

"Stay tuned to any road closure and always travel with a preparedness kit in your car," she said. "You can never tell when the weather can take a turn for the worse."

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News