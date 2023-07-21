STORM LAKE, Iowa — It’s going to be a 50th anniversary to remember.

The Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa is celebrating its golden anniversary by taking the same route as it did that first year Aug. 26-31, 1973. The ride rolls out from Sioux City on Sunday and ends 500 miles away on July 29 in Davenport, Iowa.

The welcome mat is out across Siouxland for the tens of thousands of riders and support personnel taking part in the cross-state tradition.

Dana Larsen, communications coordinator for City of Storm Lake, said committees have been meeting since January. Storm Lake is the first overnight stop.

“Preparations are going about as well as can be expected with the number of people we are looking at,” Larsen said. “It’s a pretty incredible number for a town to take on. It’s a big responsibility but it’s also an awesome opportunity to showcase your town.”

He expects the number of overnight guests to swell from 15,000 in 2015, the last time the ride came through Storm Lake, to upwards of 40,000 in 2023.

“We are probably as well organized I think as far as you can be.”

Jensen said approximately 26 food vendors will be selling “pretty much a little bit of everything.

“Quite a few restaurants in town will be doing things. We have a lot of ethnic eateries here so there will be a lot of choices for people.”

2015 RAGBRAI Sioux City to Storm lake RAGBRAI riders approach Washta, Iowa, while traveling from Sioux City to Storm Lake in this 2015 Journal file photo. Storm Lake is an overnigh…

A Storm Lake showcase

RAGBRAI offers the chance for Storm Lake to show off their community to thousands of visitors and maybe make an impression convincing someone to come back for a vacation next year.

“A lot of people from the eastern half of Iowa don’t get a chance to look at some of the western cities so I think it will be eye-opening. We’ve got a beautiful lake. We’ve got parks on our lakefront. So they will have a chance to see what that’s all about. Hopefully, that improves your community standing statewide and people will understand a little more of what you’re about,” Jensen said.

“It’s a great chance to meet people from all over. It’s a lot of fun.”

Kingsley gears up

Kingsley, Iowa, is one of the three pass-thru towns on the first day of RAGBRAI. Day One is 77 miles with 3,504 feet of climb.

Mayor Rick Bohle and his brother Keith are co-chairs for this year’s Kingsley stop. This is the fifth time the ride has gone through town.

About 90 portable toilets will be brought in, he said. Volunteers need to pick up ice for approximately 23 vendors.

“You’ve got to kind of shut the town down to get ready for it. When it comes you kind of shut down pretty much until they leave. We will have people showing up vendors and everything, some of that stuff will start coming in on Friday and Saturday. Some of the riders will be in town on Saturday, too,” Bohle said.

Bohle said he is trying to coordinate the police department and get volunteers organized to get the portable toilets where they need to be and help vendors get settled.

“Last time we hardwired a lot of stuff to where our power situation is a whole lot easier this time around,” Bohle said.

Volunteers have been meeting every other week for several months.

“There has been a good response. Everyone is working together. After all, it’s not our first time doing it. But we are expecting a lot more people this time.”

Salem Lutheran Church in rural Correctionville will be selling smashed burgers, biscuits and gravy and homemade fruit pies in Kingsley. This is the fifth time the church has participated in RAGBRAI events.

"We are meeting Saturday at the church and we have to cut up 80 pies individually into seven pieces each, putting them in individual containers and then move tables and set up at the location in Kingsley after 1 p.m.," said volunteer John Hoppe. "We have to get the grills and everything in position because I expect those people to be there shortly before 6 a.m. From 5:30 a.m. on there are certainly riders coming through, That's basically it. We are hoping we have everything covered."

The proceeds from the church's food stand will go to the Siouxland Food Bank and local school backpack programs.

Salem Lutheran's stand will be located in front of City Hall at the north end of Main Street.