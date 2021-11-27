Siouxland tree growers: Get your real Christmas tree now, before supply runs out

HAWARDEN, Iowa -- Procrastinators looking to cut down a Christmas tree could be without the fresh scent of evergreen in their homes this holiday season.

A nationwide Christmas tree shortage is looming, as the demand for pines, spruces and firs soars.

"You better get it before the end of this weekend. I don't think a lot of places will have much left," Robin Miller, who owns T&S Christmas Tree Farm, southeast of Hawarden, said Tuesday.

In 2020, 94 million U.S. households celebrated Christmas by displaying a Christmas tree in their home, according to the American Christmas Tree Association. Of those trees, 15% were live. Despite expectations of similar consumer demand this year, the association says unprecedented weather events and supply chain issues have created a shortage. Oregon farmers have reported losing up to 90% of their crop this summer, according to the association.

Those who do manage to find a live Christmas tree will likely be paying more for it. A 2021 U.S. Department of Agriculture report shows that live tree costs have nearly doubled compared to 2015 prices.

Miller expects to sell around 700 trees this year, which is 300 fewer than in 2020. She said she tries to push out 700 trees from her own field annually, but admitted that she let more customers cut trees than she should have during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's hard to tell people no when they call and beg you -- 'I can't get a tree anywhere else. I don't care what size it is.' I let them cut trees until like the 15th of December, last year. The problem with that is every six-footer they cut down it a seven or eight-footer I wouldn't have next year," she said.

Miller has also lost trees over the last few years due to dry weather in June, which she described as a "death sentence" for fir trees planted in Iowa. Since firs are harder to grow than pines in Siouxland's soil, Miller relies on other states to supplement her supply of firs. Normally, she orders between 200 and 300 firs. This year, she could only get 120.

"I don't know the weather in the Appalachian chain over the last decade. I'm assuming what's happening there is they had a shortage because of the weather they had at a certain point in the last decade," she said, noting that it can take up to 10 years for a tree to reach maturity.

Justin Pritts, who manages Country Pines Tree Farm, southeast of Marcus, said he had to go through a couple of different vendors to match the farm's 2021 Christmas tree inventory with past years'. Some 2,800 trees are grown at Country Pines and then 100 to 115 pre-cut trees, usually firs, are brought in from northern Wisconsin each year.

"We are pretty well running a normal inventory this year, but it certainly was difficult to get," Pritts said on Wednesday, the tree farm's opening day. "We have been fortunate in the fact that we haven't had the problems that a lot of the industry has had."

Miller said customers are focused less on the look of the tree and more on the tradition of cutting it down.

"What we offer as a choose and cut farm is an adventure that you can't get anywhere else," she said. "I think people, because of COVID, being inside, it's really drawn people to things they can go do outside with family in an environment where they don't have to be masked up. I know it's different now, but I still feel like people are trying to escape the box."

Pritts said he has fielded a number of calls from people who have never visited Country Pines before. They too want to "try the experience of cutting their own tree."

"At the rate we're going, I think we'll probably be done by the end of the weekend," he said.

