Siouxland woman recounts battle with lung cancer

SIOUX CITY — Luann Graff is beating the odds.

The 74-year-old Siouxland woman was diagnosed with stage IV lung cancer in January 2016 and given just six to 12 months to live. Six and a half years later, Graff is working at Heart & Soul Treasures Flea Market, a business she opened with her son, Brad, in March 2021.

Throughout her battle with lung cancer, Graff said she has never doubted her Christian faith.

"They say, 'He's gone to prepare a place for us.' I always jokingly say, 'My room's not ready, because he hasn't taken me home yet,'" Graff, dressed in a dark-green T-shirt printed with the words "thankful, grateful and blessed," said as she sat cross-legged on a vintage, brown floral sectional in her store. "I'm not going until it's done."

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 18,572 Siouxlanders died of cancer from 1999 to 2020 at a rate 13.5% higher than the national rate per 100,000 people. Only heart disease killed more people than cancer in the 21-county region.

Even when the novel coronavirus claimed hundreds of lives in the region in 2020 and jumped to the third spot on Siouxland's leading cause of death list for that year, more people still died from cancer than COVID-19.

According to the CDC data, 18.9% of all deaths in the region in 2020 were due to heart disease, while 17.3% were due to cancer and 15% were due to COVID-19.

Cancer of the bronchus or lung, unspecified, was the leading cause of cancer death in Siouxland over the 22-year period, accounting for 4,680 or 25.1% of all cancer deaths. Other top causes of cancer deaths were cancers of the colon (8.6%), breast (6.7%), pancreas (6.1%) and prostate (5.7%).

The CDC reports that cigarette smoking is the No. 1 cause of lung cancer. People who smoke cigarettes are 15 to 30 times more likely to get lung cancer or die from lung cancer than people who do not smoke. Even smoking a few cigarettes a day or smoking occasionally increases the risk of lung cancer.

Lung cancer can also be caused by using other types of tobacco, such as pipes or cigars; breathing in secondhand smoke; being exposed to asbestos, radon and other substances; and having a family history of lung cancer, according to the CDC.

"If somebody gets exposed to high levels of asbestos, their chances of lung cancer double," said Dr. Sandeep Gupta, a pulmonologist at UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's. "If somebody smokes, it is six times more likely. But, if they have it together, it is 10 times."

'Never give up'

In January 2016, Graff arrived home after visiting her son in Sergeant Bluff and, unexpectedly, found herself struggling for breath.

"I just couldn't get air. I thought, 'Man, you better hightail it some place, cause this is not gonna get better,'" she said.

Graff drove herself from her rural Sioux City home to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center's emergency department. Her oxygen level was just 40% when she arrived. She was admitted to the hospital and, after a week of tests, diagnosed with cancer in both of her lungs. Graff said the diagnosis came as a shock. She thought she maybe had pneumonia or another respiratory illness.

"When Sandeep came in and gave me the results, I can see him to this day standing in front of those windows with his arms crossed and looking down. He said, 'Luann, It's bad,'" Graff recalled.

Graff went to the June E. Nylen Cancer Center daily for 33 rounds of radiation, before undergoing weekly chemotherapy treatments for 8 months. Then, she started OPDIVO, an immunotherapy treatment. The cancer is dormant and, roughly three years ago, doctors told Graff she is in remission.

"Never lose faith, never lose hope, and never give up. Fight like you've never fought before for anything," Graff said she would tell others who have been diagnosed with cancer. "It's worth fighting for."

'Strong addiction'

When she was in second or third grade, Stacy Kazos recalls making her mother, Pam Hefner, of Sergeant Bluff, an ashtray in pottery class.

As Kazos got older, and realized the serious health problems associated with smoking, she'd break up her mom's cigarettes and wrap up smoking cessation materials and give them to her for Mother's Day.

Hefner, an MCI supervisor, who loved Christmas, red roses and to laugh and travel, began smoking in her early teens and developed a strong addiction to nicotine. She was diagnosed with stage IV lung cancer at age 48. She died at 49 on Oct. 6, 2004, after undergoing surgery, chemotherapy and radiation.

"I'm one of those kids that lost my parent from it. My only parent," Kazos, of Dakota Dunes, said. "Even though I was 30 years old when she passed, it's never a good time to lose your parent."

The majority of smokers would like to stop smoking. Each year, about half try to quit permanently, but only about 6% are able to quit in a given year, according to the CDC.

Kazos said bouts of bronchitis preceded Hefner's cancer diagnosis. She just couldn't shake the cough after receiving multiple rounds of antibiotics. The day before Hefner had her lung removed, Kazos remembers her mom smoking quite a bit, since she thought it would be her last time.

"It really made me realize, 'Wow! This is a really strong addiction,' because she knows she had cancer. She knows she's getting ready to lose an entire lung," she said.

The American Lung Association's 2022 "State of Tobacco Control" report shows that South Dakota has the highest adult smoking rate, 17.8%, among Siouxland states, followed by Iowa, 15.8%, and Nebraska, 13.9%. The national rate is 14%.

When Hefner would tell others that she had lung cancer, Kazos said the first question they would ask is if she was a smoker. Kazos said the question made her feel "mad" and hurt her mom, who was experiencing "a tremendous amount of regret" over a decision she made at 14.

"People would say, 'Well, did you smoke?' Does it matter? Especially in her generation. Back then, it was celebrated. It was like having a glass of wine. You need to relax, you have this cigarette. It was sexy. It was all of those things," she said. "Even as a smoker, to die of lung cancer at 49, that's really unusual."

Radon link

Kazos said her mom had both small cell lung cancer and adenocarcinoma; and she believes exposure to radon -- a colorless, odorless gas produced by the decay of uranium -- could have accelerated the cancer.

"There were two tumors in it; and they ended up removing her lung. She was in remission for a very short amount of time," said Kazos, who said the cancer grew back in the cavity where her mother's lung had been. "When it came back, it was very aggressive. It was more just about comfort at that point."

Every county in Iowa and many counties in and around Siouxland are at high risk for radon, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Radon occurs naturally in soils, rock and water. But, when radon enters buildings through foundation or basement cracks, it becomes trapped and accumulates in the lowest level, usually basements. Breathing in radon at high levels over a long period can cause lung cancer.

Iowa leads the country in the percentage of homes with radon levels above 4 pCi/L (picocuries per liter) and the percentage of homes with more than 20 pCi/L, according to the American Lung Association.

"It is all dependent on the person's immune system," said Todd Hagaman, owner of Radon Mitigators in Sioux City. "You could have someone with high levels of radon never get sick, while someone with relatively lower levels compared to them develop cancer."

Those who smoke and live in a home with an elevated level of radon are more likely to develop lung cancer. Gupta said radon could also be a factor in an "unexplained family history" of lung cancer.

"If they have a family member that has never smoked in their life and they have lung cancer and their physicians cannot determine how they got it, radon could be a possibility," he said.

In Woodbury County, radon levels are much higher than the base measurement considered to be unhealthy. A study conducted by the Iowa Department of Public Health in 2019, revealed that the average amount of radon in an unmitigated home in the county was 7 pCi/L.

Hagaman said Siouxland residents are becoming more aware of radon. He said sellers need to disclose whether they've had their homes tested for radon and the level detected.

"It always becomes a negotiation. It's like when you're buying a house. If it needs a new roof, new driveway, or the radon is high, that changes the price," he said.

And while radon tests are inexpensive, only costing $7 from Siouxland District Health Department, mitigation systems are not. According to HomeAdvisor, the average cost of a mitigation system in 2021 was $991.

Gupta said Siouxlanders who are concerned about radon should have their homes tested for it.

All weekend-long, the Journal is running its "What's Killing Siouxland?" Find it in print and on our website.