SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- There was a flurry of activity Tuesday morning at the end of a hallway at the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA, as aspiring engineers worked to construct sea vessels.

Each team, which was comprised of Y summer campers in grades K-5, had access to two rolls of duct tape and an unlimited supply of cardboard with which to build their boats.

"I'm not going to get my hopes up," 8-year-old Landen Pauling said of whether he thought the cardboard boat he was building with his peers could not only float across a swimming pool, but also sail with a young skipper aboard.

Dominic Chochon, 9, another Y summer camper, was a bit more optimistic.

"As long as the walls are high, yes," he said as he kneeled on the floor in front of what appeared to be the boat's bow. "If we're in the pool, we have to make sure the person isn't too far this way or too far that way, otherwise the person will tip."

The Y is slated to hold its Summer Camp Cardboard Boat Race at 1 p.m. on Friday in its fitness pool, 601 Riverview Drive. Friends, family and community members are invited to cheer on the campers as they set sail.

Roughly 180 students in preschool through fifth grade have been attending the 12-week summer camp, which kicked off on May 22 and ends this week. The camp's theme is "Passport to Fun."

During the camp, Youth Development Director Lucas Briggs said the children learned about various countries where YMCAs are located, took swimming lessons, received instruction from a Woodbury County Extension Master Gardener and went on various field trips, including to the Sioux City Railroad Museum and Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo.

The cardboard boat building project brought back fond memories for Briggs, who recalled racing carboard boats when he attended summer camp as a kid.

"I was a summer camp kid for a long time and did it growing up at all the Y summer camps that I went to," he said.

Briggs said the children will build a total of five boats. Besides getting a chance to do some hands-on engineering, Briggs said the activity allows them to work as a team.

"They've got to decide who's going to pilot the boat and what they want it to look like as a group," he said. "They only get to build one boat per group, so there's a lot of communication and teamwork."

Dominic and Landen envisioned their boat would move with the aid of paddles and that wristbands would help the lightest child sailing the boat better grip them.

"You're probably going to want to put duct tape here, because water is going to get in," Erika Schnee, a camp counselor, instructed. "Then, you're going to want to cut a little window there, so you can still paddle out."

Although Dominic said this was his first time making a cardboard boat, he noted that he likes to make cardboard forts with his brother. Of all the activities he has done at summer camp, Dominic said the cardboard boat building was a highlight.

"Working with a team instead of just by myself, yes, this is the best," he said.

