Siouxland Youth Hockey moves forward with $1.2M renovation of IBP Ice Center

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland Youth Hockey Association is raising funds for a $1 million-plus renovation of the city-owned IBP Ice Center.

Kirk Lukehart, who chairs the nonprofit's fundraising committee, said the project consists of the construction of high school varsity and junior varsity locker rooms and expanded lobby space on the east end of the building, as well as rooms for coaches and storage.

Lukehart said the association has already raised nearly $600,000 for the project, which is expected to cost between $1.2 and $1.4 million.

The need for the locker room expansion became apparent two years ago, when Siouxland Youth Hockey's girls program more than doubled in size, according to Lukehart.

"I think what went from 10 or 15 girls to 30 plus now really was the tipping point that said, 'We've gotta do something,' not only as we had planned for some high school skaters, but for some girls, as well," he said. "Right now, they're actually using a converted office for a locker room."

Officials announced the project Tuesday night during a celebration marking the association's 50th anniversary.