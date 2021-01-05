Siouxlanders curious about status of $600 stimulus checks

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxlanders curious about the status of the latest round of pandemic-related stimulus payments have flooded banks with phone calls and overwhelmed online banking systems and mobile apps.
Everyone, it seems, wants to know if the U.S. Treasury Department has deposited the $600 payments into their bank accounts yet.
"The online banking and our mobile apps were so flooded that people were timing out or couldn't get in. Both of them were inundated," said Troy Steensen, marketing director of Security National Bank in Sioux City. "We're just asking people to be patient."
President Donald Trump signed the bill containing a federal stimulus package and the $600 payments on Dec. 27. The Internal Revenue Service has said it began electronically depositing the checks on Dec. 29. It began mailing paper checks to recipients on Dec. 30. The IRS announced late last week that because of an error, 15-20 million of the 112 million recipients expected to get the money through electronic payment will now be receiving a check in the mail. Those payments generally take longer to arrive.
Steensen said the bank began to see stimulus checks being electronically deposited into its customers' accounts last week and that has continued this week.
The latest round of stimulus payments is similar to the first round, which included $1,200 per person, and was included as part of a larger coronavirus relief package passed by Congress in March. Many of the same people will receive the money again, but there are some small eligibility differences.
Generally, individuals earning less than $75,000 and married couples filing jointly and making less than $150,000 will receive the full $600. Heads of household earning less than $112,500 are also due the full amount. Those who earn more than that will receive smaller payments. Some taxpayers will not receive a stimulus check.
"Some people aren't fully understanding who qualifies for it," Steensen said.
Security National Bank last week e-mailed customers a letter containing information about the stimulus checks. Judging by the percentage of clicks and traffic to the bank's website, Steensen said, the majority of people who received the letter were clicking on it and reading it.
"It was one of our most-read articles of the year, so that shows the uptick of interest," he said.
To check the status of your payment with the IRS, visit the agency's website at irs.gov/getmypayment.
For more information about the stimulus checks and whether you qualify, go to irs.gov.