Siouxlanders curious about status of $600 stimulus checks

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxlanders curious about the status of the latest round of pandemic-related stimulus payments have flooded banks with phone calls and overwhelmed online banking systems and mobile apps.

Everyone, it seems, wants to know if the U.S. Treasury Department has deposited the $600 payments into their bank accounts yet.

"The online banking and our mobile apps were so flooded that people were timing out or couldn't get in. Both of them were inundated," said Troy Steensen, marketing director of Security National Bank in Sioux City. "We're just asking people to be patient."

President Donald Trump signed the bill containing a federal stimulus package and the $600 payments on Dec. 27. The Internal Revenue Service has said it began electronically depositing the checks on Dec. 29. It began mailing paper checks to recipients on Dec. 30. The IRS announced late last week that because of an error, 15-20 million of the 112 million recipients expected to get the money through electronic payment will now be receiving a check in the mail. Those payments generally take longer to arrive.

Steensen said the bank began to see stimulus checks being electronically deposited into its customers' accounts last week and that has continued this week.

