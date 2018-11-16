ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Few in Sioux City likely have ever sampled fresh oysters like those that were offered to them Friday night.
Oysters not your thing? How about crab cake sliders or some Maryland crab dip?
The city of Annapolis rolled out the red carpet for Siouxlanders who have made their way here to attend Saturday's commissioning of the USS Sioux City, the Navy's newest warship. At a reception titled A Taste of Annapolis held in historic Dahlgren Hall at the U.S. Naval Academy, they were treated to fresh seafood, buffalo chicken sliders (a favorite of Academy students) and frosted cookies bearing the crest of the USS Sioux City.
Commissioning committee chairman and retired Rear Adm. Frank Thorp, an Annapolis native and regular Sioux City visitor during the past two years of fundraising for this week's events, welcomed the visitors and proclaimed the committee's work a success in surpassing its fundraising goal of $800,000.
"We met our goals and we are here to celebrate the commissioning of the USS Sioux City," Thorp said to a rousing round of cheers and applause.
The welcoming atmosphere had begun in the city well before Friday night's festivities.
Sioux City Councilman Dan Moore arrived Thursday and spent Friday exploring the city's historic downtown district.
"Everywhere we went, I had my USS Sioux City hat and my shirt and everybody knew it and knew it was being commissioned this weekend," Moore said. "It truly is a once-in-a-lifetime event. This has just been super. Everyone has been real welcoming. I'm excited as you can tell, excited for Sioux City and excited for Siouxland."
Scattered about the reception were four-star admirals and enlisted members of the USS Sioux City crew mingling with Sioux City and Annapolis residents. The reception had an Air Force presence as well, as Col. Larry Christensen, commander of Sioux City's 185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard, was able to take a break from meetings at the Air National Guard Readiness Center in nearby Andrews Air Force Base to show support for his comrades in arms from another military branch.
Siouxland has a long history of supporting the 185th, Christensen said, and he shared with the ship's crew that they were going to be well-supported by citizens of the ship's namesake city.
"I just let the people who are going to be on that ship understand the type of community they're going to represent," he said.