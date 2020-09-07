Siouxlanders head to trails, parks to celebrate Labor Day

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxlanders pounded the pavement on local trails, played on playground equipment and picnicked under park shelters in small groups Monday in celebration of Labor Day.
Labor Day, a federal holiday that recognizes the social and economic achievements of working men and women, signals the end of summer.
"It feels like the summer has been so long because it started in March," Erica Ameen, of Sioux City, said referencing the month that local school districts took action to close schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ameen, who was at Sertoma Park Monday afternoon with her 18-month-old son Jaxson and little sisters, 14-year-old Jada Larrabee and 10-year-old Kacie Jo Larrabee, said she usually spends the holiday "hanging out with family."
"Something outside since it's so nice," she said, as temperatures hovered in the mid-60s under sunny skies with a slight breeze.
Brad Adams, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said Sioux City will continue to see a drastic drop in temperatures from Saturday's steamy high of 93. Tuesday's forecast calls for rain and highs in the upper 40s. Showers are also anticipated on Wednesday, when temperatures are expected to reach the mid-50s.
"It looks pretty dreary," Adams said. "We're kind of stuck in this cool regime for the rest of the week."
Temperatures are expected to climb into the 60s on Thursday and then into the 70s by the weekend.
Over on Sioux City's riverfront, Janice Petersen was walking Monday with her daughter Lori Meier near the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center. Petersen was well aware that unpleasant weather conditions were looming in the forecast.
"We're just trying to get some exercise in before the rain hits," the Sioux City woman said.
In years past, Petersen said more of her family would get together during the holiday, but the pandemic changed that and halted any summer travel out of town.
"We've been pretty much staying home for the duration," Petersen said.
