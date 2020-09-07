Siouxlanders head to trails, parks to celebrate Labor Day

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxlanders pounded the pavement on local trails, played on playground equipment and picnicked under park shelters in small groups Monday in celebration of Labor Day.

Labor Day, a federal holiday that recognizes the social and economic achievements of working men and women, signals the end of summer.

"It feels like the summer has been so long because it started in March," Erica Ameen, of Sioux City, said referencing the month that local school districts took action to close schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ameen, who was at Sertoma Park Monday afternoon with her 18-month-old son Jaxson and little sisters, 14-year-old Jada Larrabee and 10-year-old Kacie Jo Larrabee, said she usually spends the holiday "hanging out with family."

"Something outside since it's so nice," she said, as temperatures hovered in the mid-60s under sunny skies with a slight breeze.

Brad Adams, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said Sioux City will continue to see a drastic drop in temperatures from Saturday's steamy high of 93. Tuesday's forecast calls for rain and highs in the upper 40s. Showers are also anticipated on Wednesday, when temperatures are expected to reach the mid-50s.