Siouxlanders take to the streets in response to Roe v. Wade reversal

SIOUX CITY – More than 200 people stood outside the Sioux City Federal Building Friday protesting the U.S. Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Community members of all ages, political candidates and community activists spoke their thoughts on the court's opinion on a Mississippi case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

“Controlling people’s bodies during pregnancy is about enforcing white supremacy, patriarchy and ruling class power,” said Karen Mackey, Sioux City's Human Rights Commission executive director.

Mackey said she was a teenager when Roe was decided 50 years ago. She said thousands of women in Sioux City, only know the right to reproductive freedom, and people must fight for that right to remain.

Erin Carpenter of North Sioux City said the decision was a direct attack on women and she attended the protest on Friday to join others in using their voices to say “this is not ok.”

“We will not sit by while they continue to treat us like second-class citizens,” she said.

Signs stating “our uterus, our choice,” “Stop the war on women,” “forced birth = violence” were on display.

Democratic candidate for House District 1 J.D. Scholten and Democratic candidate for U.S. House Iowa District 4 Ryan Melton both attended and spoke at the event.

Scholten said there are other ways to lower the number of abortions such as universal healthcare, raising the minimum wage and investing in education.

“All these things Republicans down in Des Moines are not supporting,” he said. “This ban and making abortion illegal doesn’t necessary solve the issue, it doesn’t end abortions it just ends legal and safe abortions.”

Melton said people are asking for basic body autonomy and respect.

Many of those who spoke said this decision could have consequences on other rights based on the idea of privacy, including same-sex marriage, contraception, interracial marriage.

“As a member of the LGBTQ community, we know they’re coming for us next,” Mackey said. “They’re coming for us, they are coming for us all, we have to stand up for women, we must stand up for everyone.”

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, writing a concurring opinion, urged colleagues to take up other decisions including same-sex marriage.

Prior to the start of the protest, a group of Pro-Life activists were outside the Woodbury County Courthouse, celebrating the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Paula Parmelee said the group of roughly 20 people was there to celebrate.

“We're celebrating to protect the lives of the unborn, those who have no voice,” she said.

She was a senior in high school in 1973 when Roe was affirmed. From a pro-life family, she said her heart was crushed. Since then, she has been a pro-life activist and has participated in the Life Runners organization since 2014.

Michelle Delarm and Dorothy Arens said they are grateful and joyful for the decision. Both have volunteered for Mary’s Choice in Sioux City, and said they have seen women who regretted getting abortions.

Mary’s Choice is a resource center with the mission “to give men and women the knowledge, support and resources to choose life for their unborn child,” according to the website.

