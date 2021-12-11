Siouxland's first major snow of the year leaves more than 6 inches in certain areas

SIOUXLAND -- Well before most area residents had awoken on Saturday morning, Siouxland's first major winter weather event of the season was over. But before their departure, snow bands dumped as many as seven inches of flakes for folks to contend with for the next few days.

For Sioux City, forecasts showed snow largely tapering off by 2 a.m. on Saturday morning. In total, the town got anywhere from three to five inches, from start to finish, according to the National Weather Service desk in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Yankton, S.D. forecasts showed a reprieve from the weather in the midnight hour after receiving a total of 7.5 inches throughout Friday. An hour south of Yankton, in Norfolk, Neb. snowfall totaled about two inches according to social media figures relayed by the NWS.

Southeast of Sioux City, Mapleton had a Saturday morning total (shared by an observer station) of about four inches. 90 minutes due east of Sioux City, Rockwell City residents woke up to a reported two inches of snow. To the northeast of Sioux City, Sheldon had half-a-foot of snow on the ground at 7 a.m. on Saturday.

Roadwork

"I think our crews did a great job getting snow cleared," Sioux City Public Works Director David Carney said on Saturday morning. According to him, from what his crews had to report, there weren't any areas in Sioux City where the roads were especially difficult to get to.

Throughout the day Saturday, Carney said that crews would continue to work until the roads are clear. At this point, he said that work is focused on local service streets.

How schools approached the day

The approach that area schools took to the day's weather also varied, sometimes from district to district.

Before the day even began, Yankton Public Schools made the decision to take the day off.

Early Friday morning, South Sioux City Community Schools Superintendent Todd Strom gave word in a press release that: South Sioux City Schools would be dismissed at noon today because of the forecasted weather conditions.

Just after 11 a.m., the Sioux City Community School District announced that it would have a two-hour early dismissal today, for all schools, in anticipation of the day's winter storms. That district canceled evening events as well. Later in the hour, the Bishop Heelan School System announced that there would be a two-hour early dismissal for all elementary schools and a 1:30 p.m. end for the high school. With that, after school activities were canceled too.

A change of pace

Weather wise, things could be a bit different heading into next week.

It will be mostly sunny throughout the weekend, according to the NWS, with the temperature getting up to about 40 degrees on Sunday. Into the middle of next week, around Wednesday, the temperature could push all the way up to 59 degrees.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

