Siouxland's sweet corn crop in good shape despite dry conditions

SIOUX CITY -- Despite warmer temperatures and little rainfall this summer, Aaron Mallett's sweet corn crop appears to now be in good shape.

"It's doing a lot better than it was," Mallett said. "We got some timely rain, which seemed to kind of push the whole field forward, so the rest of it looks like we should be fine."

Mallett grows fruits and vegetables at Mallett Farms near Salix, Iowa. He sells his produce at numerous farmers markets, including the Sioux City Farmers Market.

Joel DeJong, an Iowa State University Extension agronomist based in Le Mars, said dry conditions may have affected the pollination level of some sweet corn fields.

"It appeared because of the rain we got in early July, most of both of the sweet corn and the field corn crops pollinated fairly well, which is a good start," DeJong said.

"However, moisture stress for the next two weeks after that time period often will cause us to abort those kernels before they start going out and get to the milk stage, which is the milk stages when we harvest sweet corn," he added.

But the recent spate of above-average temperatures has helped Kenny Tietsort's crop, compared to cooler conditions earlier in the season.

