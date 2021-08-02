Siouxland's sweet corn crop in good shape despite dry conditions

SIOUX CITY -- Despite warmer temperatures and little rainfall this summer, Aaron Mallett's sweet corn crop appears to now be in good shape.
"It's doing a lot better than it was," Mallett said. "We got some timely rain, which seemed to kind of push the whole field forward, so the rest of it looks like we should be fine."
Mallett grows fruits and vegetables at Mallett Farms near Salix, Iowa. He sells his produce at numerous farmers markets, including the Sioux City Farmers Market.
Joel DeJong, an Iowa State University Extension agronomist based in Le Mars, said dry conditions may have affected the pollination level of some sweet corn fields.
"It appeared because of the rain we got in early July, most of both of the sweet corn and the field corn crops pollinated fairly well, which is a good start," DeJong said.
"However, moisture stress for the next two weeks after that time period often will cause us to abort those kernels before they start going out and get to the milk stage, which is the milk stages when we harvest sweet corn," he added.
But the recent spate of above-average temperatures has helped Kenny Tietsort's crop, compared to cooler conditions earlier in the season.
"It started off really cold in May when it should have been growing," Tietsort said. "So that slowed the first planting down."
At their farm near Battle Creek, Iowa, Tietsort and his wife Sherry grow everything from sweet corn to tomatoes to cucumbers to onions.
Another popular sweet corn producer is the Oto, Iowa-based Farmer Brown's Garden, which also markets its crop at the Sioux City Farmers Market, which is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturday at the corner of Pearl Street and Tri-View Avenue through the end of October.
But weather is not the only challenge that sweet corn growers face. Both Mallett and Tietsort mentioned how raccoons and other wild animals can also cause problems for their crop.
"That's kind of a constant battle," Mallett said. "Usually it's just something that we've got to take into account."
According to DeJong, many farmers have said that their sweet corn crop is in good shape, even with the varying amounts of rainfall throughout Iowa. Rainfall is one of many different things that factor in to the quality of the corn.
Tietsort and Mallett also mentioned how they've gotten just the right amount of rain in a timely manner to keep their crop in good condition.
"We got it fairly regularly as we needed it," Tietsort said. "We get just a little bit, enough to keep us from getting into trouble."