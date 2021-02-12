 Skip to main content
Siouxland's temps to remain frigid for next several days
Arctic chill continues

Siouxland's temps to remain frigid for next several days

Frigid winter weather 021221

A winter jacket is draped over a bust of Sgt. John Rice at the Rudy and Flora Lee Celebrating Community sculpture project Friday at the King Transportation Center in downtown Sioux City. Sioux City residents woke to double-digit below zero temperatures and the frigid weather is expected to continue throughout the weekend.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- If you think Saturday's forecast high of 4 above is chilly, it actually only gets worse.

That's because a cold air mass is sitting on top of the Midwest, keeping temps more than 30 degrees below normal.

"Southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa will be seeing some of the coldest, sustained weather of the year this weekend," Matthew Dux, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said. "The frigid snap will stick around for the next several days."

After a 4 degree high on Saturday, temps will drop down to 14 below zero Saturday night. Things will be bitterly cold on Sunday when the daytime high won't budge anywhere higher than 3 below.

Sunday's overnight low will plunge to -22 and Monday's high will be -3.

"If you add wind chills in the vicinity of 25 to 35 below, conditions will become dangerous," Dux said. "With such frigid winds chills, frostbite on exposed skin can come in as little as 10 minutes."

Which is why Dux recommended using caution while traveling outside as well as wearing appropriate clothing like hats, gloves and scarves.

If there is a silver lining, it is that the forecast will remain relatively snow-free. 

"There is a chance for snow on Saturday," Dux said. "Otherwise, the big story will be the cold temps."

To put things into perspective, the average high in Sioux City should be around 34 degrees, Dux said we probably won't see anything that warm until late next week.

Despite that, Siouxland won't be breaking any weather records.

"Most of the records set for this week were for days that had highs around 20 below," Dux said. "Siouxland will be cold but, not quite, that cold." 

