SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Sister City Committee is seeking middle school students to send to Yamanashi City, Japan, for a cultural exchange program.
The program would bring together both cultures through home-stays, educational opportunities and travel exploration. To participate in the program, students must be 12-14, in good academic standing and have a clean behavioral record.
Students and their parents are invited to attend an informational meeting Feb. 12, 13 or 19 at Long Lines Family Recreation Center, 401 Gordon Drive. The meetings will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Students need only attend one of the scheduled dates with one or both parents.
Every other year since 2006, Yamanashi City has sent a delegation of middle school students and adults to visit Sioux City. Through the efforts of the Sioux City Community School District, a group of middle school students visited Yamanashi City in 2015.
Student exchange application forms are available and must be completed and received by March 1. For more information, contact Angel Wallace at awallace@sioux-city.org or 712-279-6115.