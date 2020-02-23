Sisters' sleds take creative prizes at Cone Park cardboard sled races

SIOUX CITY -- Two Sioux City sisters won first prizes in their age categories for the most creative sleds at the cardboard sled races during the inaugural Cone Park Winterfest held Sunday.

Lexi Johnson, 6, took first in the 4-to-6-year-old most creative category for her pink-frosted, sprinkled doughnut sled, while her sister Laney Johnson, 10, won in the 10-to-12 design category with her Snoopy doghouse sled. Laney also took second in the race.

This was the first year the cardboard sled races, first held at Grandview Park 18 years ago, were held at Sioux City's Cone Park. Dozens arrived at Cone Park, 3800 Line Drive, for the afternoon's cardboard sleds, the free tubing, snowshoe demonstrations and free ice skating.

The most creative competition was tough in each of the age categories -- there was a cardboard Viking ship, an army tank, a "Mario Kart" car, a USS Sioux City, a "Frozen"-themed sled, a blue semi truck, a football stadium, a classic car, a Mystery Machine, and others, all quite lovely in their own right.

Of course, the Johnson sisters did have some assistance making their sleds.

"I had my dad and my sister help," Lexi Johnson said.