SITP offers chance for old friends to get together and enjoy music, food and fun

SIOUX CITY – Despite temps hovering around 90 degrees, Grandview Park started filling up early Saturday afternoon for day two of Saturday in the Park.
Many in the crowd brought tents and umbrellas to create some shade. Others just found a seat under a shady tree.
“Yeah,” agreed Katy Forsling from Sioux City, who’s been to SITP a dozen times. “You need the shade.”
People from all around the region decide to spend their 4th of July weekend at Sioux City’s biggest annual event to enjoy the atmosphere, the free live music and to have a good time.
Every year, Saturday in the Park features major artists that thousands gather around the main stage to see. And this year’s Saturday lineup is no exception, with legendary performers such as CTA, with former Chicago drummer Danny Seraphine, Trombone Shorty, and headliner John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival.
For Doug Zoucho and Nate Houlette of Norfolk, Nebraska, the free live music is the main reason why they came to Sioux City.
“I grew up in the 60’s and 70’s with Creedence Clearwater,” Zoucho said. “I’ve never had the chance to see him with Creedence or as a solo artist, so that was huge.”
“Trombone Shorty we also really want to see. And Danny Seraphine,” he added. “We’re big Chicago fans and to see him here is a pretty cool deal.”
On top of the headliners, Saturday in the Park offers many other musical artists for everyone to enjoy. Tim Hodgins of Sioux City was able to see his son Silas perform on the Abe Stage with the Sioux City Conservatory of Music.
“I'm up here definitely for him,” Hodgins said of his son. “Then for Chicago's drummer and I can't miss Fogerty.”
Other than music, the festival is packed with many fun-filled activities and vendors. Throughout the day, the delicious smells from food vendors wafted over the park.
Gobblestop Turkey Shop is one vendor that’s done Saturday in the Park from the beginning. Tom Tapper, who lives up by Hospers, Iowa said on Friday that he always looks forward to serving the people of Sioux City at Saturday in the Park.
“I love the people of Sioux City,” he said. “This is what my livelihood is, I’m here to take care of the customers.”
Numerous merchandise and arts alley vendors provide other ways to please concertgoers. One booth that always interests people is Sioux City’s own Bio Chi Institute/Mind Body Connection, where, starting at $5, massages are offered to help reduce stress and help people have a good time.
Brian David and Emily Larson from Sioux City work the booth every year at Saturday in the Park, and they both recognize what Saturday in the Park provides for people.
“It's cool how this year you can tell they definitely did one night for the kids or for the younger crowd and then one night for the older crowd,” David said.
“It’s a good vibe,” Larson added. “It's an interesting crowd because there’s young people and there’s older people, people from all over the city and then people from just the Iowa mostly. It’s pretty chill.”