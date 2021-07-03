SITP offers chance for old friends to get together and enjoy music, food and fun

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On top of the headliners, Saturday in the Park offers many other musical artists for everyone to enjoy. Tim Hodgins of Sioux City was able to see his son Silas perform on the Abe Stage with the Sioux City Conservatory of Music.

“I'm up here definitely for him,” Hodgins said of his son. “Then for Chicago's drummer and I can't miss Fogerty.”

Other than music, the festival is packed with many fun-filled activities and vendors. Throughout the day, the delicious smells from food vendors wafted over the park.

Gobblestop Turkey Shop is one vendor that’s done Saturday in the Park from the beginning. Tom Tapper, who lives up by Hospers, Iowa said on Friday that he always looks forward to serving the people of Sioux City at Saturday in the Park.

“I love the people of Sioux City,” he said. “This is what my livelihood is, I’m here to take care of the customers.”

Numerous merchandise and arts alley vendors provide other ways to please concertgoers. One booth that always interests people is Sioux City’s own Bio Chi Institute/Mind Body Connection, where, starting at $5, massages are offered to help reduce stress and help people have a good time.