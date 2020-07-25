Six new coronavirus infections recorded in Woodbury County Saturday

In each of these counties, the majority of COVID-19 infections ever reported are now considered recovered. In Buena Vista County, the hardest-hit in Northwest Iowa besides Woodbury County, the percentage of recoveries is nearing 95 percent.

In Northwest Iowa, 10 COVID-19 patients were in the ICU Saturday, and three were on ventilators, according to data from Region 3 of Iowa's Regional Medical Coordination Centers (RMCC), which represents Northwest Iowa. A total of 32 COVID-19 patients in the region are currently hospitalized.

Three long-term care facilities in the region are currently dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks among their patients and/or staff:

-- At the Good Samaritan Society in George, Iowa, 11 people have tested positive. Of these, three are considered recovered.

-- At the Good Samaritan Society in Le Mars, 13 people have tested positive. Of these, only one is considered recovered.

-- At the Touchstone Healthcare Community in Sioux City, 20 have tested positive. Of these, five are considered recovered.

Previous outbreaks at other long-term care facilities in the region have apparently resolved.