Six new coronavirus infections recorded in Woodbury County Saturday

SIOUX CITY -- Another six people in Woodbury County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Siouxland District Health Department reported Saturday.
The new six new positives come from 108 tests performed, for a positivity rate (percentage of tests coming back positive) of about 5.6 percent.
To date, 3,528 people in Woodbury County have tested positive for the virus, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. Of these, 3,176 (about 90 percent) are now considered recovered. The percentage of COVID-19 recoveries in Woodbury County has ticked downward somewhat in recent weeks, as the number of new infections has slightly outpaced the number of recoveries.
The health department of neighboring Dakota County does not report new coronavirus infections on the weekends, and neither does the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department, which represents Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne counties.
Most other counties in Northwest Iowa, except Osceola, O'Brien, Cherokee and Sac, tallied new coronavirus infections on Saturday. Sioux County recorded four, while the others logged three or fewer. In Southeast South Dakota, Union and Clay counties each recorded one new infection.
In each of these counties, the majority of COVID-19 infections ever reported are now considered recovered. In Buena Vista County, the hardest-hit in Northwest Iowa besides Woodbury County, the percentage of recoveries is nearing 95 percent.
In Northwest Iowa, 10 COVID-19 patients were in the ICU Saturday, and three were on ventilators, according to data from Region 3 of Iowa's Regional Medical Coordination Centers (RMCC), which represents Northwest Iowa. A total of 32 COVID-19 patients in the region are currently hospitalized.
Three long-term care facilities in the region are currently dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks among their patients and/or staff:
-- At the Good Samaritan Society in George, Iowa, 11 people have tested positive. Of these, three are considered recovered.
-- At the Good Samaritan Society in Le Mars, 13 people have tested positive. Of these, only one is considered recovered.
-- At the Touchstone Healthcare Community in Sioux City, 20 have tested positive. Of these, five are considered recovered.
Previous outbreaks at other long-term care facilities in the region have apparently resolved.
In Iowa, long-term care facilities represent a significant share of the state's COVID-19 deaths. To date, 447 of the state's 826 deaths were tied to these facilities. The state has not released information on deaths at specific facilitates.
Currently, a total of 22 long-term care facilities across Iowa are experiencing outbreaks, some of which are much more severe than others. The worst of all these outbreaks is at the Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City, where 114 people have tested positive.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.