Six-year-old boy killed in Cedar County, Neb. ATV accident
HARTINGTON, Neb. -- A 6-year-old boy was killed in an all-terrain vehicle accident Saturday morning in rural Cedar County, Nebraska.

According to a press release from the Cedar County Sheriff's Office,  the accident was reported at 10:49 a.m. Saturday on a farmstead northwest of Hartington, Nebraska.  A four-wheel ATV was driven over an embankment and flipped on top of the operator. Authorities said the boy was the operator of the ATV.

His name is not being released at this time. The boy was taken by Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, S.D., where he was pronounced dead, the press release stated.

The accident remains under investigation. The sheriff's office, Hartington Fire Department and Hartington Ambulance responded to the scene.

