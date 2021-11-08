 Skip to main content
Sixth Street and Business 75/Lewis Boulevard closure announced

Road closed sign
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- A portion of Business 75/Lewis Boulevard and Sixth Street will close Nov. 22 so that the city's contractor can complete cleaning and televising work of the sanitary sewer. 

Beginning the morning of Nov. 22, the southbound lanes of Business 75/Lewis Boulevard at Eleventh Street will be closed to thru traffic and closed to all traffic at Seventh Street, according to a statement from the Sioux City Engineering Division. The westbound lanes and north eastbound lane of Sixth Street from Business 75/Lewis Boulevard to Chambers Street will also close. 

The lanes will reopen to traffic by the end of the day on Nov. 24. 

Motorists are asked to reduce speed, drive cautiously and obey all traffic control signs during the closure.

