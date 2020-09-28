Sixth Street lane closure announced

-
SIOUX CITY -- Lanes will close on Sixth Street, just west of Jackson Street, beginning Wednesday morning.
The City of Sioux City Engineering Division said in a statement that the closure will allow the city's contractor, Knife River Midwest, to complete patching repairs on Sixth Street as part of the ongoing FY21 Resurfacing Project.
The work will be completed by Friday afternoon.
Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously and obey all traffic control signs during the closure.
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
