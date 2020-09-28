 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sixth Street lane closure announced
View Comments

Sixth Street lane closure announced

{{featured_button_text}}
Road closed sign
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- Lanes will close on Sixth Street, just west of Jackson Street, beginning Wednesday morning. 

The City of Sioux City Engineering Division said in a statement that the closure will allow the city's contractor, Knife River Midwest, to complete patching repairs on Sixth Street as part of the ongoing FY21 Resurfacing Project.

The work will be completed by Friday afternoon.

Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously and obey all traffic control signs during the closure.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: 'The Empire Strikes Back' & 'Kajillionaire'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News