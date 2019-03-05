SIOUX CITY -- Sixth Street will close Thursday at the railroad crossing west of Lewis Boulevard so railroad crews can make repairs.
During the closure, which is expected to run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., access to homes and driveways will be maintained, according to a statement from the City of Sioux City Engineering Division.
Lewis Boulevard, Fourth Street and Pavonia Street will be used as a detour.
Motorists are asked to reduce speed, drive cautiously and obey all traffic control signs during the closure.