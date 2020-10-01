 Skip to main content
Skateboarder fatally struck on Sioux City's west side
Fatal accident

A juvenile was killed Thursday evening when she was stuck by a vehicle at the intersection of West Fourth and Leonard streets while skateboarding on Sioux City's west side. The accident remains under investigation.

 Dolly Butz

SIOUX CITY -- A juvenile was killed Thursday evening on Sioux City's west side when she was struck by a vehicle while skateboarding.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., Sioux City Police Sgt. Scott Hatting said the juvenile female was on a skateboard going southbound through the intersection of West Fourth and Leonard streets.

He said the juvenile went through a stop sign and was struck by a vehicle in traffic. The juvenile was deceased on scene, according to Hatting.

He said the juvenile's family members have been notified and that the accident remains under investigation. 

"We're very lucky things like this don't happen more often, because we do see skateboards in the street all the time," Hatting said. "They also need to pay special attention, especially to vehicles around them. Drivers are not expecting to see them."

