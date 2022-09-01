 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Skateboarder struck by vehicle in Sioux City street

Police car
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- A teenager riding a skateboard in a street sustained life-threatening injuries early Thursday after he was struck by a vehicle.

Sioux City police officers responded at 4:48 a.m. to a report of the skateboarder being struck in the northbound lane at 2400 S. Lewis Blvd.

Police reported the teen was riding a skateboard in the middle of the street, and the driver of the vehicle didn't see the skateboarder until just before hitting him, in part because it was dark.

A second suspect has been charged in Select-Mart armed robbery

Handgun discharged in downtown Sioux City on Monday

Two men charged with Moville burglaries

