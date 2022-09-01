Skateboarder struck by vehicle in Sioux City street

SIOUX CITY -- A teenager riding a skateboard in a street sustained life-threatening injuries early Thursday after he was struck by a vehicle.
Sioux City police officers responded at 4:48 a.m. to a report of the skateboarder being struck in the northbound lane at 2400 S. Lewis Blvd.
Police reported the teen was riding a skateboard in the middle of the street, and the driver of the vehicle didn't see the skateboarder until just before hitting him, in part because it was dark.
