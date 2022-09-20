Sketched in: A new mural goes up in Sioux City

A new mural is joining others in Sioux City. Artist David Manzanares is working on a creating on the west side of a building at 809-811 W. Seventh St., facing Hamilton Boulevard.

The finished mural will face Hamilton Boulevard and includes depictions of Estrellas de Jalisco, a local dance group. Manzanares, a native of Mexico who lives in Omaha, said he expects to have the mural completed in approximately two weeks. Work began on the mural Saturday.

Manzanares derives influence from ancient Mexican art and his grandmother, an indigenous medicine woman skilled in textile weaving who taught him handcrafting from a young age, according to a press release from the city.

The mural project coincides with National Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

Several million dollars have been invested in a revitalization project on West Seventh Street, including a complete street reconstruction and aesthetic improvements. This mural is the third of several to be painted along the West Seventh corridor.