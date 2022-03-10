SkyWest Airlines looks to end Sioux Gateway flights by summer, must stay until finding replacement

SIOUX CITY -- SkyWest Airlines, the sole airline providing flights to the Sioux Gateway Airport, announced Thursday its intent to pull out of the market as early as this summer due to a shortage of pilots.

But the federal government will require the airline to maintain service in Sioux City until a replacement carrier is found.

The airline said a shortage of pilots is prompting the company to discontinue service at 29 airports.

SkyWest, which flies connecting routes for United Airlines, currently offers one flight per day each to Chicago and Denver. The Utah-based airline signaled its intent to discontinue flights at 29 airports, including Sioux Gateway.

Because Skywest's flights at Sioux City are federally subsidized under the Essential Air Service program, the airline must continue to serve the market until federal government select a replacement carrier, Assistant City Manager Mike Collett said Thursday evening.

"If you remember when American put in their notice during the COVID pandemic in 2020, it went through the same process. And then American ended up staying seven or eight months after that," Collett said of American Airlines. "Each individual event really depends on how long it lasts. In theory it lasts 90 days but it could last longer."

American announced its intent to pull out of the Sioux City market in the summer of 2020, after passenger volumes took a nosedive with the onset of the pandemic. In April of 2020, a mere 261 people boarded flights at Sioux Gateway -- a tiny fraction of the 3,917 passengers who boarded flights in April of 2019.

Collett said he believes another airline will want to bid for Sioux City's routes.

In its announcement, SkyWest cited a "pilot staffing imbalance across the industry" as the reason for its decision. The airline said its ground staff at the 29 airports "will be offered various options, including transfers within the company."

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.