SIOUX CITY -- The city's Parks and Recreation Department is exploring the possibility of adding a slip 'n slide or zip line to Cone Park as early as next summer.
Local residents are encouraged to complete a brief online survey to help the department decide which attraction to pursue. Parks and Recreation Department Director Matt Salvatore said private funds would need to be raised for either option.
The survey also asks respondents whether they would like to see a ropes course, archery range, giant slide or treehouses added to the all-seasons park, which already offers a free splash pad and a two-mile trail loop in the summer. Cost estimates for the added amenities were not immediately available.
"We want to expand our summer offerings at Cone Park and these were some ideas that have been expressed to us. We just wanted to get the city's and community's feedback on those couple things and decide on a direction to go," Salvatore said. "We've researched both options."
The survey is open now through Sept. 14 at surveymonkey.com/r/ConeParkSiouxCity. Once the results are in, Salvatore said the department will pursue the most popular attraction.
The proposed zip line course would allow park-goers to experience the park from a bird's-eye view. Survey respondents are asked whether they would pay $20 per zip line ride or $39 for the entire course, which would include a 2,000-foot elevation change. One zip line ride would be one-fourth the length of the entire course.
The proposed slip 'n slide would add a summer use for Cone Park's 700-foot tubing hill. The water slide may not run the entire length of the hill, however. Survey respondents are asked whether they would pay $10 per person for a 3-hour slip 'n slide session, which would also include music, games and the use of the hill lift.
During the winter, the park's splash pad converts to a refrigerated ice skating rink. Restrooms, a lodge with a concession stand and a fire pit are also located at the park at 3800 Line Drive.
More than 20,000 people visited Cone Park during its first winter of operation, which stretched from mid-December to March 11. The park brought in just over $221,000 in revenue through gift certificates, ticket sales, private rentals, ice skating and concessions during the winter season. The park had just over $267,000 in expenses, which included $64,476.41 in start-up costs, the majority of which included payments to snow-making contractors.
A MSN lifestyle article published in April that outlined "The best new tourist attractions in each state" listed Cone Park as the best fresh spot for tourists visiting the Hawkeye state.