Small business owners face uncertainty during coronavirus shutdown

SIOUX CITY -- Chairs inside Robin Schonrock's beauty salon sit empty, none of the usual chatter between stylists and their customers fills the air.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Schonrock and hundreds of others who own businesses that provide personal services such as haircuts and tattoos have been forced to close, anxiously awaiting the time when it's deemed safe to reopen.
The only certainty is that Schonrock, who has owned Leeds Beauty Salon, 3601 Floyd Blvd., since 1998, will take an economic hit.
"I'm without any income, so it's not good," she said. "There's a lot of us out there that are in the same boat."
On the heels of an order that limited bars and eating establishments to takeout, delivery and drive-thru service only, Gov. Kim Reynolds on March 22 ordered all of Iowa's salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors, tanning facilities, massage therapy establishments and swimming pools to close in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Initially, those closures were mandated through March 31, but were later extended to April 7 and most recently to April 30.
Many owners of those businesses are like Schonrock, a sole proprietor who needs a steady flow of customers to not only keep her business running, but to pay her personal expenses.
To make up for lost income, she's applied for unemployment benefits contained in the federal coronavirus aid package Congress passed recently. She might look into taking out a small business loan.
"If it just goes to the end of April and I get my help, I'll be OK," Schonrock said.
And if it goes beyond April?
"It's one day at a time. We're just kind of in this waiting game finding out financially how it will affect us," said massage therapist Emily Pitts, who co-owns Meraki Massage & Reiki, 4301 Sergeant Road, with Stacy Lessman.
The two have been in business for a little more than two years and hired a third therapist in December.
By utilizing unemployment benefits and small business grants provided in coronavirus relief legislation, Pitts said she and Lessman believe they'll be OK for a few months if the shutdown continues through May or June.
"We're just trying to stay positive," said Pitts, whose partner remains employed, providing the couple with some income.
The shutdown wasn't a shocker for many owners, some of whom had already closed out of concern for the safety of their customers and themselves. Pitts and Lessman closed five days prior to Reynolds' order.
"The decision was very hard, but we do have clients ranging from 10 years old to 97," Pitts said. "It seemed like a no-brainer."
At the urging of one of her regular customers, Brandy Kaiser closed the hair salon she operates out of her home on March 19. She expected the state would order businesses like hers to close at some point, but when Reynolds issued the March 22 proclamation, "I freaked out."
Operating Brandy's Shear Expressions, 1621 S. Lemon St., for 18 years, Kaiser must find a way to refit more than 300 regular clients into a schedule that is often filled up four to six weeks in advance.
Kaiser, whose shop is her sole income source, plans to look into small business loans and maybe collecting unemployment benefits while she's closed. She's contacted customers, ensuring them that they'll be able to see her when she's able to reopen, whenever that may be.
She envisions working long hours, plus Saturdays and Sundays, to catch up once open again.
"This is my income, so I'm going to have to work real hard to make up for it," she said.
A loyal customer base also leaves Richie Vomit optimistic that he'll make it through the shutdown. Owner of Siouxicide City Tattoo and Monster Mart, 5408 Morningside Ave., for 18 years, Vomit said he's filed for unemployment. He worries about paying some of his bills now, but "for the most part we'll be OK" with his wife's salary and any unemployment benefits he receives.
"I've been in business a long time, and I have a lot of customers so I don't think I'm going to lose any customers permanently," Vomit said. "I'm not worried about the business or anything. I just want this thing to be over with."
In the meantime, customers continue to call Vomit for quotes on tattoos. Schonrock, Kaiser and Pitts all said some regulars have paid in advance for future appointments to help them get through a time with little to no revenue.
"We've had a lot of people reach out, and that's been heart-warming," Pitts said.
In the meantime, they clean and sanitize their shops and salons. Schonrock had extra time to work on her income taxes. Kaiser replaced the computer she's had at her business since 2004 and upgraded the software. Vomit is taking online orders for Monster Mart items and is offering curbside pickup or delivery. The state licensing board is offering massage therapists continuing education classes online.
They're finding ways to stay busy, but would prefer to be doing so in a shop full of customers.
"I think just working gives us all a purpose," Pitts said. "That's what I'm missing. We're all looking forward to getting back to work."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.