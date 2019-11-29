Small Business Saturday bingo game returns to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- A group of 22 small businesses will participate in Saturday's Small Business Saturday Bingo card event, with gift baskets available to some lucky shoppers.

This will be the bingo game's third year, a local spin on the nationwide event celebrating small businesses. Downtown Partners, a local nonprofit organization and downtown Sioux City booster, organizes the game in coordination with the businesses.

Ragen Cote, the executive director of Downtown Partners, said the game has been popular since it was rolled out in 2017.

"It caught on pretty quick, and so last year we did it again and our participation doubled, so we're doing it again this year," Cote said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nationally, Small Business Saturday is in its 10th year. The retail event, part of the five-day shopping bonanza between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, encourages consumers to patronize locally owned shops and businesses.