Small Business Saturday bingo game returns to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- A group of 22 small businesses will participate in Saturday's Small Business Saturday Bingo card event, with gift baskets available to some lucky shoppers.
This will be the bingo game's third year, a local spin on the nationwide event celebrating small businesses. Downtown Partners, a local nonprofit organization and downtown Sioux City booster, organizes the game in coordination with the businesses.
Ragen Cote, the executive director of Downtown Partners, said the game has been popular since it was rolled out in 2017.
"It caught on pretty quick, and so last year we did it again and our participation doubled, so we're doing it again this year," Cote said.
Nationally, Small Business Saturday is in its 10th year. The retail event, part of the five-day shopping bonanza between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, encourages consumers to patronize locally owned shops and businesses.
Bingo game cards are free at each of all of the the 22 participating businesses and at the Downtown Partners office, 418 Pierce St. The proprietors of each business listed on the cards will sign their square on visiting customers' cards, and there are extra spaces that can be signed by a business if a customer buys something.
"It helps you engage with the business owner and also look around the store," Cote said of the forms.
With every row of five completed on the Bingo card, shoppers will be entered into a drawing to win one of three gift baskets valued at between $25 and $150. Those who visit every business and "blackout" the whole Bingo sheet are entered into a drawing for the largest gift basket, valued at more than $500, Cote said.
Each of the participating businesses contributed items to the gift baskets.
"There's tons of gift cards, there's tons of different things from the businesses," Cote said.