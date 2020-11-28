Small Business Saturday expands to four Saturdays in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- A group of small area businesses set up temporary shop in the downtown Saturday for the first of four Small Business Saturdays, called "Small Business Marketplace."
The Sioux City organization Downtown Partners helped the businesses get into downtown spots for the occasion. Some of the shops were set up inside vacant spaces, while others were paired up with existing downtown businesses and set up shop inside there. About 17 business, most selling food and drink, apparel or art, got spaces.
Small Business Saturday, falling between the mammoth shopping days of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, began about a decade ago as a nationwide effort to steer some business toward smaller retailers during the vital shopping season that begins in late November. With Small Business Marketplace, there will be three more Small Business Saturdays -- on Dec. 5, Dec. 12 and Dec. 19.
Ragen Cote, executive director of Downtown Partners, said this week that the organization opted to do a months' worth of Small Business Saturdays, because that way people wouldn't have to turn out en masse on a single day.
"We were uncertain for months, our winter planning has been, as most, a little wonky," Cote said. "So instead of just doing one Saturday where we're encouraging everybody to come out on one day, we decided that spreading around all four Saturdays between the holidays would be a better option, that way people weren't all out on one day, that they would be able to get offers the other Saturdays as well."
Brad and Shawna Feddersen, the Anthon, Iowa-based sellers of high-end Wagyu beef, hung out their shingle at 310 Virginia St., near the Jitters coffeehouse, on Saturday. It was their first-ever experience running a retail store.
By the time they opened at 10 a.m., a customer had already arrived from Sioux Falls -- "and from then on it was pretty steady," Shawna Feddersen said.
"We didn't know what to expect. I wouldn't have known what to expect any year, but this year especially, with all the COVID," she said. "So, we weren't sure what was going to happen, if there was going to be any traffic, but we actually had nice, steady traffic."
Nicki Werner, co-owner of Jefferson Beer Supply, a Jefferson, S.D.-based "brewery in planning," said Saturday that she'd had a very good day downtown. Plans for the new brewery and sausage-making operation (or "sausage joint" as Werner described it) began back in June, and they hope to open for business possibly by next summer, though nothing is set in stone yet.
Werner handed out Jefferson Beer Supply beer and homemade sausage samples on Saturday at M's on Fourth, 1021 Fourth St., where they set up shop alongside Rooted Boutique, a higher-end women's clothing boutique in Holstein, Iowa. "They have a bit of a following, so that's really helped bring in more guests," Werner said of Rooted Boutique.
This year was not a great year to try to open a new family-run brewery and tasting room, so Werner was glad to have the opportunity to generate some buzz for the business.
"It's been a little bit hard because, there's normally tons of beer festivals and tons of opportunities for people to sample your products and for you to meet people, but all the beer festivals got cancelled," she said.
Emily Vollmar, the proprietor of Rooted Boutique, began the business as an "attic boutique" (a clothing store in her attic) about four years ago, then moved the business into a snowmobile trailer, then a mobile boutique, before moving into a Holstein storefront three years ago. Holstein, she said, has undergone a "rural revival" -- and an influx of young women living there who want nicer clothing -- so the store does a good business, with customers driving in from surrounding communities.
"We are trying to get a second location started in Sioux City, and so this was a really good opportunity for us to test the waters and to kind of feel people out about it," Vollmar said. "We have a lot of customers from Sioux City, so it's fun for us to bring it to them this time instead of for them having to come to us."
Saturday was a little quieter for Crystal VanDePol, the proprietor of People & Pet Kitchen, which has sold natural treats for pets (alongside treats for people) at the Sioux City Farmers Market and online for nine or 10 years. Her shop was placed inside the Pioneer Bank building, 701 Pierce St. She spent much of her morning trying to drum up business.
"I have not seen any people come in yet," VanDePol said shortly after noon Saturday. "So, that's a little tough. But we've been working on posting (to social media), not my area of expertise, so -- it's a learned thing. But we've been posting, trying to get it out there, and get people down here."
