Small Business Saturday expands to four Saturdays in Sioux City

This year was not a great year to try to open a new family-run brewery and tasting room, so Werner was glad to have the opportunity to generate some buzz for the business.

"It's been a little bit hard because, there's normally tons of beer festivals and tons of opportunities for people to sample your products and for you to meet people, but all the beer festivals got cancelled," she said.

Emily Vollmar, the proprietor of Rooted Boutique, began the business as an "attic boutique" (a clothing store in her attic) about four years ago, then moved the business into a snowmobile trailer, then a mobile boutique, before moving into a Holstein storefront three years ago. Holstein, she said, has undergone a "rural revival" -- and an influx of young women living there who want nicer clothing -- so the store does a good business, with customers driving in from surrounding communities.

"We are trying to get a second location started in Sioux City, and so this was a really good opportunity for us to test the waters and to kind of feel people out about it," Vollmar said. "We have a lot of customers from Sioux City, so it's fun for us to bring it to them this time instead of for them having to come to us."