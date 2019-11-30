Small Business Saturday: How to keep a jewelry shop running 119 years

SIOUX CITY -- Small Business Saturday, a nationwide retail event designed to drive shoppers to small, locally owned stores, was observed at a number of small Sioux City shops on Saturday.
At Thorpe & Co. Jewellers, Rusty Clark, who owns the store with his wife, Karen, said the day was going "fabulous, absolutely fabulous." The big shopping weekend, he said, marks the beginning of Christmas jewelry purchases.
"It's setting the mood and the presence for the entire season," he said.
What does it take to keep a jewelry store humming for 119 years in downtown Sioux City?
"Loyalty to your customers. Honestly, it takes honesty," Clark said. "We have customers for generations."
Clark began his career in the jewelry industry about 50 years ago, when he was in junior high. He worked his way up from emptying trash cans to polishing silver to engraving, and eventually to ring sizing and setting stones.
"That was all before I graduated from high school in 1972," he said. After high school he worked for another jeweler in Lawrence, Kansas, before returning to Thorpe in 1976.
Clark's great-grandfather George Thorpe opened the store in 1900. Thorpe's only daughter, Mae Louise Thorpe, married Wilson Clark in 1922, which is where the Clark name comes from.
The store has long since branched off into more than just jewelry -- Thorpe offers fine gifts and housewares and some specialty services. About two years ago they acquired a machine that can engrave or emboss metal, glass, plastic, wood, leather and other materials (Clark joked that the machine "cost more than my Cadillac".)
Such acquisitions, costly though they may be, help to keep a business vibrant. As Clark spoke Saturday, the machine was custom engraving a set of crystal glasses for a customer.
"You have to move with the market, always," Clark said. "You cannot stand still. Everything is a moving target. Product is a moving target, advertising is a moving target. Everything changes and you have to roll with the times."
"If you stay the way you were 15 years ago, you're out of business. You're done," he added.