Small Business Saturday: How to keep a jewelry shop running 119 years

SIOUX CITY -- Small Business Saturday, a nationwide retail event designed to drive shoppers to small, locally owned stores, was observed at a number of small Sioux City shops on Saturday.

At Thorpe & Co. Jewellers, Rusty Clark, who owns the store with his wife, Karen, said the day was going "fabulous, absolutely fabulous." The big shopping weekend, he said, marks the beginning of Christmas jewelry purchases.

"It's setting the mood and the presence for the entire season," he said.

What does it take to keep a jewelry store humming for 119 years in downtown Sioux City?

"Loyalty to your customers. Honestly, it takes honesty," Clark said. "We have customers for generations."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Clark began his career in the jewelry industry about 50 years ago, when he was in junior high. He worked his way up from emptying trash cans to polishing silver to engraving, and eventually to ring sizing and setting stones.

"That was all before I graduated from high school in 1972," he said. After high school he worked for another jeweler in Lawrence, Kansas, before returning to Thorpe in 1976.