SIOUX CITY -- Small Business Saturday, an event that encourages Siouxlanders to visit local businesses, will be held Nov. 24 in downtown Sioux City, which is home to hundreds of locally owned shopping and dining venues.
Downtown Partners has teamed up with 20 locally-owned stores to participate in Small Business Saturday BINGO. Whenever you spot a blue Downtown Partners "Shop Small" foam cube at one of the businesses, have a store manager, or staff member sign inside their designated box. Businesses will be open from 10 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Bingo Boards can be found at Downtown Partner's, 418 Pierce St., or on its website; in the Weekender; at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St.; City Hall, 405 6th St.; the Sioux City Art Center; 225 Nebraska St., and in participating stores throughout downtown.
Complete a standard BINGO line, five in a row, and your name will be placed in a drawing for chances to win $50 in Downtown Cash or complete a black out BINGO board for a chance to win $100 in Downtown Cash. All participants will receive a 2018 Downtown VIP card with local discounts from participating locations.
Drop off your BINGO board at Downtown Partners or at your last stop of the day Nov. 24.
For more information, contact Downtown Partners at 712-252-0014 or downtownsiouxcity.com.