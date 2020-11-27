Small Business Saturday to feature 'pop up' marketplaces in downtown Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Downtown Partners and Iowa's West Coast Initiative are partnering on a Pop-Up Small Business Marketplace that begins Saturday.
The event, which coincides with Small Business Saturday, continues on Dec. 5, 12 and 19. It's designed to promote businesses to set up a downtown storefront for the holidays.
Downtown pop-up businesses will include Britton Hacke Photography, 513 Jackson St.; Circlesmith, 930 4th St.; Feddersen USA Wagyu, 310 Virginia St.; Heartland Coffee & Nosh, 922 4th St.; Jefferson Beer Supply, 1021 4th St.; KABS Apparel, 922 4th St.; KJ West Designs, 611 5th St.; Knit & Crochet Works by Ricarda, 600 4th St., #109; Little Swan Winery, 600 4th St., #109; Livengoodies Bakery, 409 Nebraska St.; Living Treasures Flower Farm, 600 4th St., #109; Nightingale Coffee, 409 Nebraska St.; People & Pet Kitchen, 701 Nebraska St.; Rooted Boutique, 1021 4th St.; Sit Pretty Bakery, 513 Jackson St.; Urban Desert by Ivonet & Isabella, 611 5th St.; and Wanderer Eats, 922 4th St.
"Thanks to the awesome support of our downtown property owners, all of our spaces are being utilized for the holidays," Downtown Partners executive director Ragen Cote said. Plus "downtown businesses will provide several shopping options from ordering online, arranging a pickup time or shopping storefronts with ample space to socially distance."
Nationally, Small Business Saturday is in its 11th year. The event, which falls between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, encourages consumers to patronize locally-owned shops and businesses.
