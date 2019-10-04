The Siouxland Christian-Whiting sideline, including head coach Adam Ball, reacts to a long pass completion during the team's game against Kingsley-Pierson on Sept. 27. Siouxland Christian this season is fielding its first varsity football team since 2016.
Coach Adam Ball and members of the Siouxland Christian-Whiting squad stand for the National Anthem during Siouxland Christian-Whiting vs Kingsley-Pierson football action played Sept. 27 in Whiting, Iowa.
Siouxland Christian-Whiting fans fill a small set of home bleachers during the Eagles' game against Kingsley-Pierson on Sept. 27.
Coach Adam Ball watches as players drill before Siouxland Christian-Whiting's game against Kingsley-Pierson on Sept. 27 in Whiting, Iowa.
Kingsley-Pierson's Malakie Christopherson gets pulled down by Siouxland Christian-Whiting's Dalton Dubois, left, and Jonah DeRoos during Siouxland Christian-Whiting vs Kingsley-Pierson football action played Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in Whiting, Iowa.
Kingsley-Pierson's Malakie Christopherson runs for a touchdown while being chased by Siouxland Christian-Whiting's Josh Etherington during Siouxland Christian-Whiting vs Kingsley-Pierson football action played Friday in Whiting, Iowa.
Siouxland Christian-Whiting's Jonah DeRoos, left, falls on top of Kingsley-Pierson's Malakie Christopherson during Siouxland Christian-Whiting vs Kingsley-Pierson football action played Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in Whiting, Iowa.
Siouxland Christian-Whiting's Jonah DeRoos shakes a tackle attempt by Kingsley-Pierson's Cole Reinking during Siouxland Christian-Whiting vs Kingsley-Pierson football action played Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in Whiting, Iowa. At right is Kingsley-Pierson's Evan Neumann.
Kingsley-Pierson's Boe Harvey, left, and Nathan Hackett combine to tackle Siouxland Christian-Whiting's AJ Goetsch during Siouxland Christian-Whiting vs Kingsley-Pierson football action played Friday in Whiting, Iowa.
Kingsley-Pierson's Dexter Lindgren pulls Siouxland Christian-Whiting's Christian Heilbuth to the turf during Siouxland Christian-Whiting vs Kingsley-Pierson football action played Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in Whiting, Iowa.
The 8-player team is a co-op of Siouxland Christian and Whiting. Just two players are from the latter high school, Ball said. He said there are 18 on the team overall and who suit up for games, but only 14 are eligible to play, since some are transfers and must sit out this season.
Siouxland Christian opened a new school in Sioux City in August 2017, but doesn't have its own football field. Practices are usually about a mile away along Gordon Drive at Spalding Park Elementary. Home games are played about 30 miles away in the small town of Whiting, where Thursday walk-through practices also are held.
There is some misunderstanding on whether Siouxland Christian is playing varsity on its own. The school's football page website doesn't show it as a co-op with Whiting and the uniforms are in SC colors, but game programs list it as Siouxland Christian-Whiting, and that's the reality, Ball said.
Ball said Siouxland Christian fielded its first varsity football team in 2016, but then dropped down to junior varsity only the last two years due to declining numbers.
The private school got an unexpected opportunity to jump back to varsity this season after Clay Central-Everly closed its high school at the end of 2018-19. Siouxland Christian took over Clay Central-Everly's 2019 schedule and its former spot in Iowa 8-player District 1. Because the Iowa High School Boys Athletic Association sets districts for two years at a time, Siouxland Christian would have otherwise needed to wait to 2020 to resume its varsity program.
Hinton's Keanen Wieseler gets pulled to the ground by Lawton-Bronson's Sam Roder (left) and Matt Peters after catching a pass during Hinton vs Lawton-Bronson football action played Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in Hinton, Iowa.
A pass intended for Lawton-Bronson's Gavin DeJager (13) is missed as he is pressured by Hinton's Keanen Wieseler during Hinton vs Lawton-Bronson football action played Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in Hinton, Iowa.
Competing in the 8-man version of football in which some of the smallest Iowa school districts have classified since 1998, the sledding has been rough this year for the Eagles, especially considering three of their opponents in District 1 are ranked in the top 10 in the state, Ball noted.
Last week, Siouxland Christian-Whiting was matched with another winless team, Kingsley-Pierson, but lost 66-22 in a game in which the Panthers scored 44 straight points. The Eagles suited up 16 players.
Siouxland Christian reduced the margin by scoring two touchdowns late in the game. Quarterback A.J. Goetsch found Jonah Deroos for a 39-yard touchdown with 6:19 remaining in the game, then the quarterback used his legs for a 12-yard score.
On Friday night, Siouxland Christian-Whiting played River Valley in Correctionville, Iowa.
"We have a lot of good family support. We just don't have people that casually show up," Ball said.
Ethan Ball, a Siouxland Christian junior who is a son of coach Ball, is considering going out for the team next year. Like Dubois, he's glad the team is playing varsity, as an outlet for students who want to pursue the sport.
In Iowa's 8-man football, school districts can have a high school enrollment up to 120, although Siouxland Christian has just over half that total.
Adam Ball has previously coached at Hinton in Iowa, and for the last few years has coached various levels of basketball, track and football at Siouxland Christian. His day job is as an art and business teacher at East Middle School.
Looking back to 2016, Ball said his task as football coach was to take "a bunch of basketball players and teach them how to play" competitive football. While there are less players on the 2019 team than three years ago, Ball said, "the way we play is better."
Ball said he judges success by growth in player capabilities on key football skills and teamwork. He doesn't look at scores as indicative of success, noting that in 8-man football, one blown tackle can lead to a quick touchdown for the opponent, so "what looks like a blowout" may not be so.
"Every day we talk about growing as a team. Wins come later," Ball said.