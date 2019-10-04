SIOUX CITY -- There are no cheerleaders.

The fans aren't exactly swamping the stands.

No wins had been seized through four games, with the team collectively outscored 251-58.

Nonetheless, the boys on the Siouxland Christian-Whiting football team are competing hard in a season that may go down as a key transition year, which the coach says has witnessed strides forward.

"We are going in the right direction. I'm liking it. I wish we had a win or two more ... We are getting better every game," head coach Adam Ball said Wednesday.

The 8-player team is a co-op of Siouxland Christian and Whiting. Just two players are from the latter high school, Ball said. He said there are 18 on the team overall and who suit up for games, but only 14 are eligible to play, since some are transfers and must sit out this season.

Siouxland Christian opened a new school in Sioux City in August 2017, but doesn't have its own football field. Practices are usually about a mile away along Gordon Drive at Spalding Park Elementary. Home games are played about 30 miles away in the small town of Whiting, where Thursday walk-through practices also are held.

There is some misunderstanding on whether Siouxland Christian is playing varsity on its own. The school's football page website doesn't show it as a co-op with Whiting and the uniforms are in SC colors, but game programs list it as Siouxland Christian-Whiting, and that's the reality, Ball said.

Ball said Siouxland Christian fielded its first varsity football team in 2016, but then dropped down to junior varsity only the last two years due to declining numbers.

The private school got an unexpected opportunity to jump back to varsity this season after Clay Central-Everly closed its high school at the end of 2018-19. Siouxland Christian took over Clay Central-Everly's 2019 schedule and its former spot in Iowa 8-player District 1. Because the Iowa High School Boys Athletic Association sets districts for two years at a time, Siouxland Christian would have otherwise needed to wait to 2020 to resume its varsity program. 

Competing in the 8-man version of football in which some of the smallest Iowa school districts have classified since 1998, the sledding has been rough this year for the Eagles, especially considering three of their opponents in District 1 are ranked in the top 10 in the state, Ball noted.

Last week, Siouxland Christian-Whiting was matched with another winless team, Kingsley-Pierson, but lost 66-22 in a game in which the Panthers scored 44 straight points. The Eagles suited up 16 players.

Siouxland Christian reduced the margin by scoring two touchdowns late in the game. Quarterback A.J. Goetsch found Jonah Deroos for a 39-yard touchdown with 6:19 remaining in the game, then the quarterback used his legs for a 12-yard score.

On Friday night, Siouxland Christian-Whiting played River Valley in Correctionville, Iowa.

Siouxland Christian sophomore Jasmine Dubois has gone to two games this year.

"The crowd is really excited when they score a point or do something really good," Dubois said.

She said the student section at games is about 15 people.

"The Eagles Nest, where students go, is always rowdy," Dubois said.

She admitted that's not a huge student following, but the reality is, "our school is small."

Ball said the low attendance for now is understandable, since Siouxland Christian plays its home games in a town more than a half-hour drive from Sioux City.

"We have a lot of good family support. We just don't have people that casually show up," Ball said.

Ethan Ball, a Siouxland Christian junior who is a son of coach Ball, is considering going out for the team next year. Like Dubois, he's glad the team is playing varsity, as an outlet for students who want to pursue the sport.

In Iowa's 8-man football, school districts can have a high school enrollment up to 120, although Siouxland Christian has just over half that total. 

Adam Ball has previously coached at Hinton in Iowa, and for the last few years has coached various levels of basketball, track and football at Siouxland Christian. His day job is as an art and business teacher at East Middle School.

Looking back to 2016, Ball said his task as football coach was to take "a bunch of basketball players and teach them how to play" competitive football. While there are less players on the 2019 team than three years ago, Ball said, "the way we play is better."

Ball said he judges success by growth in player capabilities on key football skills and teamwork. He doesn't look at scores as indicative of success, noting that in 8-man football, one blown tackle can lead to a quick touchdown for the opponent, so "what looks like a blowout" may not be so.

"Every day we talk about growing as a team. Wins come later," Ball said.

