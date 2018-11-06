Try 1 month for 99¢
Democratic election returns watch party
Democratic Iowa Senate District 7 candidate Jackie Smith hugs a well wisher after entering a Democratic Party election returns watch party held Tuesday evening, Nov. 6, 2018, in Sioux City, Iowa. Smith was named the winner over Republican Rick Bertrand.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Democrat Jackie Smith ousted two-term incumbent Republican Sen. Rick Bertrand with a narrow victory Tuesday night in a Sioux City Senate district.

In a Sioux City House district, incumbent Democratic Rep. Tim Kacena defeated Republican Bob Henderson. 

Smith, a former two-term Woodbury County board of supervisor, had 51 percent, compared to 48 percent for Bertrand, a Sioux City businessman and developer. 

Kacina, a retired firefighter, beat Henderson, 53 percent to 46 percent in a House District 14 contest.

In both races, the candidates and their parties spent heavily on campaign ads.

In both races, the candidates and their parties spent heavily on campaign ads.

 

