SIOUX CITY -- Democrat Jackie Smith ousted two-term incumbent Republican Sen. Rick Bertrand with a narrow victory Tuesday night in a Sioux City Senate district.
In a Sioux City House district, incumbent Democratic Rep. Tim Kacena defeated Republican Bob Henderson.
Smith, a former two-term Woodbury County board of supervisor, had 51 percent, compared to 48 percent for Bertrand, a Sioux City businessman and developer.
Kacina, a retired firefighter, beat Henderson, 53 percent to 46 percent in a House District 14 contest.
In both races, the candidates and their parties spent heavily on campaign ads.
