Smoke could linger in Siouxland through the weekend

SIOUX CITY -- The haze of wildfire smoke and unwholesome air that descended on Siouxland Thursday could remain through much of the weekend.

Air quality readings from the Environmental Protection Agency placed Sioux City, along with much of Northwest Iowa, Southeast South Dakota and Northeast Nebraska in the red or "unhealthy" rating on Friday. On an Air Quality Index scale of zero to 500, Sioux City was at 160 as of mid-day Friday.

The smoke, coming from wildfires raging throughout the western and northwestern parts of the U.S. and Canada, was brought to the Sioux City area by northerly winds Thursday. An air quality alert for the area was extended through Saturday morning.

During periods of unhealthy air quality, everyone is advised to limit prolonged outdoor exertion, particularly children, the elderly, people who tend to be active outdoors and those who have heart or lung ailments. Wildfire smoke often carries microscopic fine particles, which can penetrate deep into the lungs and cause or aggravate various cardiopulmonary conditions. Other pollutants may also be present in the smoke.