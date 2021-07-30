Smoke could linger in Siouxland through the weekend

SIOUX CITY -- The haze of wildfire smoke and unwholesome air that descended on Siouxland Thursday could remain through much of the weekend.
Air quality readings from the Environmental Protection Agency placed Sioux City, along with much of Northwest Iowa, Southeast South Dakota and Northeast Nebraska in the red or "unhealthy" rating on Friday. On an Air Quality Index scale of zero to 500, Sioux City was at 160 as of mid-day Friday.
The smoke, coming from wildfires raging throughout the western and northwestern parts of the U.S. and Canada, was brought to the Sioux City area by northerly winds Thursday. An air quality alert for the area was extended through Saturday morning.
During periods of unhealthy air quality, everyone is advised to limit prolonged outdoor exertion, particularly children, the elderly, people who tend to be active outdoors and those who have heart or lung ailments. Wildfire smoke often carries microscopic fine particles, which can penetrate deep into the lungs and cause or aggravate various cardiopulmonary conditions. Other pollutants may also be present in the smoke.
Tim Masters, a technician with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said Friday that the smoke will probably linger through much of the day Saturday, though it may be temporarily blown away by north wind gusts of up to 20 miles an hour Saturday night.
"We're thinking that might be enough to disperse some of this and make it a little better," Masters said. "But then there's another shot (of smoke) coming down from Minnesota on Sunday. So -- it'll probably get worse again."
The air quality in central Minnesota and Northeast South Dakota was deemed "very unhealthy" on Thursday. By Friday this had shifted, and the air quality there was rated unhealthy, a slight improvement.
At the same time, an enormous mass of very unhealthy air had developed throughout the central and western parts of South Dakota. A large, oval-shaped area at the center of South Dakota was rated "hazardous," the worst air quality reading, though the air quality in that region was upgraded to very unhealthy later in the day Friday.
Air quality in portions of North Dakota, northern Nebraska and a slice of Northwestern Minnesota were also rated very unhealthy on Friday.
Accurate air quality forecasts don't go as far into the future as ordinary weather forecasts, so it's uncertain what the air quality in the Sioux City area will be beyond Sunday.