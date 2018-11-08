SIOUX CITY -- A small electrical fire caused minor damage to the Benson Building Thursday night.
Sioux City Fire Rescue Assistant Fire Chief Brad Robinson said a maintenance worker smelled smoke in the building, 705 Douglas St., and then discovered the smoldering fire, after responding to a report a person stuck in an elevator.
Firefighters arrived on the scene at 7:40 p.m. and extinguished the fire, which was located in a rooftop area where the motors that run the building's elevators are kept.
"It probably shut down when it shorted out," Robinson said of the elevator. "So he got him out of the elevator and he went up to inspect the motors up there."
Robinson said the electrical fire spread to the wood flooring underneath the motors, causing minimal damage.