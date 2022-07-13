Snake owner seeking change of Sioux City animal ordinance

SIOUX CITY -- The owner of dozens of snakes removed from a Sioux City home Monday is hoping city leaders will change ordinances that currently ban his animals within city limits.

The ball pythons taken from Parker Moos' home are classified under city code as dangerous animals, but this particular type, which doesn't grow nearly as long or heavy as other pythons, is not dangerous, Moos said.

"They're really docile," he said, adding that when threatened, the snakes, which reach a maximum of 5 feet in length and 10 pounds, ball up to protect themselves rather than attack.

The father of a 5-month-old daughter, Moos said he has no fears of the snakes posing a threat to his child.

"Not even a little bit," he said.

Moos, a Sioux City Realtor, has launched an online petition drive on Change.org to gain support for an ordinance change. By late Wednesday afternoon, more than 400 of a hoped-for 1,000 signatures had been received. Moos plans to address the Sioux City Council in the near future and ask councilmembers to amend the code to permit ball pythons and certain other types of non venomous snakes -- as Iowa law does -- and continue to ban snakes the state classifies as dangerous animals.

"We're not asking them to do anything outside of what Iowa already allows," Moos said.

Mayor Bob Scott said he'd listen to any proposal, but if the ordinance were to be changed, it likely would limit how many snakes may legally be kept.

"They're going to have to make a pretty convincing argument to me," Scott said. "We don't allow more than three dogs or cats."

When he bought the ball pythons around the beginning of the year, Moos said, he didn't know they weren't allowed in Sioux City. He had consulted Iowa law and assumed city code would be the same.

On Monday, animal control officers removed 58 snakes from Moos' townhouse at 4624 Harrison St. after the owner of the adjoining townhouse found a python in her garage and called police. Moos said a sibling looking after the snakes while he's on vacation may have failed to properly secure an enclosure, enabling the snake to escape, and he regrets any scare the neighbors received.

Moos said three boa constrictors under a year old also were taken. Other corn and king snakes, which are legal, were left in the home. The case has been referred to the city's legal department. Violation of the code can result in fine of $100-$750.

Moos said he's looking into opening a pet store featuring reptiles and, while researching pet store ordinances, discovered his ball pythons could not be kept legally within city limits, though the code says they may be housed in pet stores. Knowing his snakes were illegal, Moos said he had hoped to get a pet store opened, sell some of the snakes or find someone outside the city to care for them before the city learned of them.

"We were hoping to try and get something switched over soon," he said.

The snakes are currently being housed at the Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center. Moos said he was informed by the city's legal department late Wednesday that the snakes would not be released back to him or a keeper of his choosing, but will be relocated to reptile rescue facilities.

"It sounds like more than likely we're going to lose the snakes," Moos said.

City attorney Nicole DuBois did not return messages seeking comment.