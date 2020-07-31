You are the owner of this article.
Sneaky's Chicken closes for a week after employee tests positive for virus
Sneaky's Chicken announced in a Facebook post Thursday afternoon that the restaurant would shut down for a week after an employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus. 

SIOUX CITY -- Sneaky's Chicken will be closed for a week after an employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Sioux City restaurant wrote in a Facebook post Thursday afternoon. 

The restaurant will remain closed tentatively until Aug. 6, according to the post. 

"It is hard to express how much we truly appreciate all that our staff, customers, and community have done for us during these times. As we temporarily close, we encourage you to continue your loyalty to other family-owned small businesses in Siouxland," Sneaky's wrote in the post. 

The Gordon Drive eatery became the second known restaurant in Sioux City to close in the past week after an employee tested positive for the virus. The first was SoHo Kitchen & Bar, which closed June 24 and is expected to re-open Aug. 7. 

Sneaky's, famous for its fried chicken and its raccoon logo, was founded by Dave and Rick Ferris in 1979 and celebrated its 40th anniversary last year. The Ferris brothers' parents had been in the restaurant business throughout the 1970s. 

