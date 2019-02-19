Try 1 month for 99¢
Emergency snow route

Parking restrictions are in effect for Sioux City's emergency snow routes. 

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott has declared a snow emergency ahead of a storm that could dump up to 8 inches of snow on the city by Wednesday morning.

The snow emergency will begin at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The snow emergency declaration prohibits parking or leaving a vehicle unattended on an emergency snow route street, noted by a blue and white sign with a snowflake.

Vehicles should be parked on the odd numbered side of the street beginning Tuesday. They should be moved to the even side of the street at beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Any vehicle found in violation of the snow emergency parking restrictions will be towed at the owner's expense.

The emergency snow route map can be found at sioux-city.org/snowmaps.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2019 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Health & Lifestyles Reporter

Load comments