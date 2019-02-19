SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott has declared a snow emergency ahead of a storm that could dump up to 8 inches of snow on the city by Wednesday morning.
The snow emergency will begin at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
The snow emergency declaration prohibits parking or leaving a vehicle unattended on an emergency snow route street, noted by a blue and white sign with a snowflake.
Vehicles should be parked on the odd numbered side of the street beginning Tuesday. They should be moved to the even side of the street at beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Any vehicle found in violation of the snow emergency parking restrictions will be towed at the owner's expense.
The emergency snow route map can be found at sioux-city.org/snowmaps.