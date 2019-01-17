SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott has declared a snow emergency ahead of a storm that could dump 4 to 7 inches of snow on the city Friday.
The snow emergency will begin at 6 p.m. Friday.
According to Brad Temeyer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, snow is expected to begin falling in Sioux City by 9 a.m. Friday and continue accumulating throughout the day.
"It really won't stop until early Saturday morning," said Temeyer, who said winds out of the northeast at 10 to 20 miles per hour will cause blowing snow and drive wind chills below zero by Friday evening.
The snow emergency declaration prohibits parking or leaving a vehicle unattended on an emergency snow route street, noted by a blue and white sign with a snowflake.
Vehicles should be parked on the even numbered side of the street beginning at 6 p.m. Friday. They should be moved to the odd side of the street beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday.
Any vehicle found in violation of the snow emergency parking restrictions will be towed at the owner's expense.
The emergency snow route map can be found at sioux-city.org/snowmaps.